Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $691.6 Million by 2027

7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$691.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2021-2027. Polymer-based Bioresorbable Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to reach US$499.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal-based Bioresorbable Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



European Market is Estimated at $170.6 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



- Bioresorbable Stents market in Europe is estimated at US$170.6 Million in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Rest of World is forecast to grow at 11.1% over the 2020-2027 period.

Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

Amaranth Medical, Inc.

Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA

Arterius Ltd.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

OrbusNeich

Qualimed

Reva Medical, Inc.

S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt., Ltd.







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Hold a Major Market Share

The Absorb BRS program

Desaminotyrosine Polycarbonate-based BRS

The FANTOM program

Magnesium-based BRS

The Magmaris program

Iron-based BRS

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth

Driver

EXHIBIT 2: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United

States: 2015-2030

EXHIBIT 3: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by

Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 8: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting

EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

EXHIBIT 10: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of

Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Metal Bioresorbable scaffolds Exhibit Improved Performance

Compared to Polymer Stents

Metal Stents Vis-à-Vis Other Stents



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 25

