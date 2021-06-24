Yes& Recognized with Four American Advertising Awards at the Annual AAF National Awards Gala

Alexandria, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, a full service integrated marketing agency, announced today that its video production entitled “Akima’s Iñupiaq Shareholder" received two Gold 2021 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) for Illustration and Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics and two Silver ADDYs for Audio/Video Sales Presentation and Art Direction - Single at the Annual American Advertising Federation (AAF) National Awards Gala on June 11.

ADDYs are voted on by a panel of judges who evaluated all creative dimensions of every entry. A Gold ADDY is awarded to those with the highest level of creative excellence. Silver ADDYs are award to those that are considered outstanding and worthy of recognition. “Akima’s Iñupiaq Shareholders” was previously recognized as Best In Show at the AAF DC American Advertising Awards Virtual Experience on March 11.

Akima, an enterprise consisting of more than 40 operating companies, is owned by more than 14,700 Iñupiat shareholders. The Akima Marketing and Communications team partnered with Yes& to create a visual journey that explores the values and history of the native inhabitants of the NANA region in northwest Alaska and explains the interwoven relationship between the Iñupiat shareholders and Akima.

The video uses an ethereal animation style inspired by traditional Iñupiaq art and is narrated by an Iñupiaq elder. It explores how the strong values, lifestyle, and culture that have kept the Iñupiat shareholders thriving in one of the harshest environments on Earth have also driven Akima to bring world-class solutions to its clients.

“The story of Akima’s Iñupiaq roots continues to inspire us at Yes&. We are beyond thrilled that this expression of Akima’s story has been recognized on a national level, and thank them again for their great partnership,” said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO of Yes&.

Click here to discover the story of Akima’s Iñupiaq shareholders.

