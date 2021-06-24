Phoenix Capital Announces New “Technical Analysis Discord Channel” for Traders  

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning to trade the forex market can be quite challenging for a beginner. Guidance and mentoring are essential to succeed as a trader and shorten the learning curve. This is where financial coaching companies play an important role. Phoenix Capital is one such Forex Education company that has recently announced their “Technical Analysis Discord Channel” which gives aspiring traders free access to high-quality educational material. Apart from their Discord channel, Phoenix Capital offers several courses, mentorship programs, and various other services for traders.



Phoenix Capital is a Forex education company based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Phoenix Capital was founded in 2020, by Roman Patterson, who is also the head trader and mentor. Roman has over 7 years of experience trading the financial markets and has experienced first-hand just how untrustworthy and crooked this industry really is. That is why he has created the Technical Analysis Discord channel to help new traders succeed without having to spend a ton of money.

Phoenix Capital’s Technical Analysis Discord Channel

Phoenix Capital’s Technical Analysis Discord channel is a free-to-access channel where Roman Patterson shares several trade ideas and free education for all members to benefit from. The channel does not offer financial advice at all, instead, it simply shares ideas of potential high probability or high risk to reward trade ideas, so that other members can double-check the chart with their own analysis and use this as a confluence to take a trade. Phoenix Capital’s goal behind starting that channel is to help spread free knowledge in order to help prevent novice traders from overpaying for low-level education.

Joining the Phoenix Capital Technical Analysis Discord Channel is like having a trading mentor in your pocket. Being a member of this channel enables people to have an extra (experienced) pair of eyes searching for high potential trade opportunities on their behalf. The best part of joining Phoenix Capital’s Discord channel is that people can get their feet wet and experience what it is like to trade the financial markets. Anyone can join the channel for free and learn the basics, whilst getting a feel of how the charts, analysis, and strategies work, without having to pay big bucks for an alternative service.

Conclusion

Phoenix Capital strives to make a lasting positive impact on the financial industry. In their journey to achieve this goal, they have already provided free education and services to thousands of people around the globe! Phoenix Capital prides itself on its integrity and being completely transparent with all of its products and services, which is very rare in this industry.



