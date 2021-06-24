Femasys Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare, today announced the appointment of Anne Morrissey to the company’s board of directors.



“Anne is an accomplished industry veteran with an impressive track record of leading innovative healthcare companies, and we are delighted to welcome her to our board,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Femasys. “Her leadership and operational experience will be invaluable at this stage of Femasys’ growth as we work to advance FEMASEED into clinical development and continue our clinical work with FEMBLOC with a goal of providing women worldwide with superior technologies.”

“Femasys has made remarkable progress with its portfolio of female focused products,” said Ms. Morrissey. “The potential to address underserved areas within women’s health worldwide with such novel approaches is incredibly exciting, and I am thrilled to work alongside a passionate board of directors and management team united by this vision.”

Ms. Morrissey brings decades of experience to Femasys. Most recently, Anne served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alydia Health from 2016 to 2020, and thereafter as an advisor until it was acquired by Merck in March 2021. She co-founded Vivant Medical in 1998 where she served as Director of Business Development until 2000, also served as Vice President of Astia prior to founding Ucan Products in 2011, where she served as CEO until 2016. Previously, she also served as Marketing Manager at General Surgical Innovations, subsequently acquired by Tyco. She also held positions with Mentor Worldwide, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson Company and Kimberly-Clark. She holds several patents on medical devices and advises medical device companies, including Raydiant Oximetry.

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare worldwide by developing novel solutions and next-generation advancements providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. With an initial focus in the area of reproductive health, its two lead product candidates offer solutions to improve patient care and health economics: FemBloc, a first and only non-surgical product for permanent birth control and FemaSeed, a first and only directed sperm delivery product for infertility treatment. Femasys’ FemVue product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound is currently marketed in the United States as its main commercial priority. Femasys has also developed a novel technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside our other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting. For more information, please visit www.Femasys.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:

Media@femasys.com

Source: Femasys Inc.