Trakstar Launches Integrated End-to-End People Management Platform

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trakstar , the SaaS-based employee engagement and performance management provider, announced that it’s integrating the company’s previously modular solutions into a single, unified Trakstar Platform. Under the Trakstar brand, customers now have access to better hiring with Trakstar Hire (formerly known as Recruiterbox), easier onboarding and employee development with Trakstar Learn (formerly known as Mindflash), and ongoing performance management and engagement tools with Trakstar Perform (formerly known as Trakstar). By combining the company’s three best-of-breed solutions, Trakstar is equipping its customers with a cloud-based platform that will unlock the flexibility and insights they need to make better, data-driven decisions at every stage of the employee lifecycle.



In addition to the full range of existing capabilities, Trakstar customers will soon benefit from the platform’s enhanced data analytics and a streamlined user experience. Trakstar Hire presents a single portal for users to post jobs, communicate feedback, conduct assessments and complete compliance reporting. Trakstar Learn, which helps companies build engaging training content and experiences, is secured by granular administrator permissions and enriched with real-time monitoring and customizable content and branding options. In addition to tools for performance reviews, continuous feedback and employee-led goal setting, Trakstar Perform now also features centralized performance data and benchmarks for administrators.

With Trakstar, companies can weave employee development and performance activities into broader HR ecosystems while providing a single dashboard for employee notifications and documentation. The new platform provides leading-edge integration with existing HRIS and payroll systems. With smart employee journey workflows, centralized user management and SSO functionality between solutions, the Trakstar Platform dashboard also offers easy system administration and real-time visibility into formerly siloed and manual HR processes. In addition, Trakstar brings speed to value for its customers, with an implementation process that facilitates full client adoption in under six weeks.

“The way organizations recruit and develop talent is changing faster than anyone thought possible. Companies will need data and technology to meet these evolving challenges,” said Julie Rieken, CEO of Trakstar. “As the only end-to-end people management platform, Trakstar helps our customers thrive in this digital-first world by leveraging data to unlock actionable insights and create a seamless employee experience.”

“We’re really excited for the integrated Trakstar platform. Their combined Hiring, Performance, and Learning Management system is going to save us time, money and resources. We look forward to discovering insights we’ve never had before,” said Helen Rome, Director of HR at Bryan Construction.

This platform launch comes as organizations are reshaping people management processes to accommodate new working arrangements in a tightening labor market. While HR leaders have more sway in the boardroom than ever before, their leadership standing can quickly erode if the talent management strategy fails to deliver. Recent research shows that 52 percent of U.S. employees continue to work in remote or hybrid structures, even as more than 50 percent of employees plan to change jobs in 2021 . There is a growing demand among employers and HR for data-backed tools to help find, engage and retain the best talent, with the market for employee performance and feedback software now expected to grow nearly 15 percent annually through 2026.

About Trakstar

Trakstar believes people are happier and healthier when they know their work matters. Trusted by over 3,500 customers like Dyson, Ben & Jerry’s, and Make A Wish, the Trakstar platform provides a powerful suite of solutions that equip HR teams with next generation talent acquisition, training, and performance management technology. Trakstar has spent 20 years architecting data-backed tools to provide custom insights for every stage of the employee lifecycle.

Media Contact

Rachel Stacy, trakstar@bulleitgroup.com