RF Test Equipment Market to Surpass Revenue USD 5674.9 Million by 2025 at 6.21% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global RF Test Equipment Market information by Connectivity, by Form Factor, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.21%.

Market Scope:

Radiofrequency of RF test equipment is utilized for computing signals at a high-frequency range compared to that supported by other general test equipment. It offers not only standard measurement functionality but also specialized functions in order to determine an RF signal’s characteristics. The market is majorly driven by an increase in the number of smart connected devices, the need to improve company efficiency, and an increase in reliance on the Internet. The increased need for real-time networking across industry sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, transportation, energy & utility, aerospace, and oil & gas is also aiding the market growth.

Dominant Key Players on RF Test Equipment market covered are:

B&K Precision Corporation (US)

Atlantic Microwave Ltd (UK)

ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany)

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

Fortive (US)

VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US)

Cobham PLC (UK)

Giga-Tronics Incorporated (US)

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

EXFO Inc. (Canada)

Siemens (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

National Instruments (NI) (US)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5734

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the hybrid cloud market growth. These include the growing adoption of wireless networks for in-building communication systems, increase in IoT products, burgeoning need for fast internet connections, the rapid growth of telecommunications sector in developing regions, and growing 5G adoption. Additional factors adding market growth include the emergence of IIoT (industrial internet of things) and M2M (machine to machine) communication solutions, and the increasing deployment of IoT technology-based devices for different applications like consumer electronics, aerospace and defence, automotive, and telecommunications.

On the flip side, longer timelines, lack of such advanced equipment, and increased investment in R&D to develop new communication technologies may limit the global RF test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the RF test equipment market based on end user, frequency, form factor, and connectivity.

By connectivity, the global RF test equipment market is segmented into network analyzers, spectrum analyzers, signal generators, oscilloscope, and others. Of these, the oscilloscope segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By form factor, the global RF test equipment market is segmented into modular, portable, and bench-top. Of these, the bench-top segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By frequency, the global RF test equipment market is segmented into more than 6GHz, between 1GHz to 6GHz, and less than 1 GHz. Of these, the between 1GHz to 6GHz segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global RF test equipment market is segmented into industrial, medical, academic, and research institutions, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunications, and others. Of these, the IT and telecommunication segment will have the lion's share in the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (118 Pages) on RF Test Equipment Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rf-test-equipment-market-5734

Regional Analysis

APAC to Have Lions Share in RF Test Equipment Market

By region, the global RF test equipment market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will head the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption and implementation and radiofrequency and in-building communication technology in different industries, the increasing presence of SMEs, and the growing industrial sector are adding to the global RF test equipment market growth in the region.

North America to Hold Second-Largest Share in RF Test Equipment Market

In North America, the global RF test equipment market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of RF test equipment in different end use industries such as telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, and automotive, growing demand among aftermarket players and OEMs, increasing need for defense products, vehicles, consumer electronic products, home appliances, and smartphones, the rapid adoption of new technology, growing focus on communication technologies and IoT, and the high adoption of latest smartphones and latest wireless standards are adding to the global RF test equipment market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Remarkable Growth in RF Test Equipment Market

In Europe, the global RF test equipment market is predicted to have remarkable growth over the forecast period. Increasing innovation in defense and aerospace technologies, the growing use of such equipment in manufacturing industries, adoption of IoT and wireless networking, development of 5G network technology, increasing adoption in healthcare, automotive, and IT and telecommunication industries, growing R&D facilities, and presence of major manufacturers are adding to the global RF test equipment market growth in the region.

RoW to Have Sound Growth in RF Test Equipment Market

In the RoW, the global RF test equipment market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5734

COVID-19 Impact on the Global RF Test Equipment Market

The COVID-19 crisis had a mixed impact on the RF test equipment market. During the first quarter, there was a negative effect on the market growth for the disruption in supply chains and shutting down of manufacturing plants. But on the brighter side, companies such as Vaunix came up with a solution to the plight of radiofrequency engineers during lockdowns. They introduced budget-friendly and laboratory-grade RF test instruments that are powerful enough to accomplish different RF testing. This is an ideal solution to get the critical task of the testing lab done while working virtually. The portable equipment will work wonders against future work disturbances as well as restricted RF laboratory accessibility, which may take place due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5734

Industry News

February 2021- Anritsu has launched a 5G RF regulatory test system ME7803NR solution.

Related Reports

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Research Report: By Product (General Purpose Test Equipment(Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Analyzers, Meters, Thermal Imagers, Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERT), Others), Wireless Test Equipment (Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Network Simulators), Semiconductor Test Equipment, RF Test Chambers), by Component (Connectors, Cables Assemblies, Value Added Accessories), By Services (Professional Services (Integration Service, Repair/Support & Maintenance Service, Consulting Services), Managed Service), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive) - Forecast till 2027

RF Power Amplifier Market, By Frequency (< 10 GHz,10-20 GHz,20-30 GHz,30+ GHz),By Raw Material (By Raw Material,Gallium Arsenide,Gallium Nitride,Silicon Germanium and Others),By Packaging Type(Surface Mount,Die,Stand Alone/Rack Mount and Others),By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive Medical and Others), By Region – Forecast to 2027

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Research Report: By Material (GaN-On-SiC, GaN-On-Silicon, and GaN-On-Diamond), Applications (Wireless Infrastructure, Power Storage, Satellite Communication, PV Inverter, and others), End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Product Type(Tags, Reader, Software), By Wafer size (200mm, 300mm, 450mm), By Components, Frequency, End-User (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare and others) - Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter