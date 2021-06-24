Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

                Date        24 June 2021

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 23 June 2021, the directly and indirectly ownership hold by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

