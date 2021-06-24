English French

Combined General Meeting

of 24 June 2021

All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted

Paris, 24 June 2021: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, held its Annual General Meeting today at 10.00 a.m. behind closed doors at its registered office, under the chairmanship of François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of directors.

The Bureau also comprised two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of directors: SCOR SE represented by Karina Lelièvre, and Valérie Ohannessian, both directors and shareholders of MRM. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, was appointed Secretary of the Bureau.

The Bureau noted, on the basis of postal votes and proxy votes received, that participating shareholders represented 65.06% of shares making up the share capital and bearing voting rights, and that the meeting was therefore considered valid.

The Annual General Meeting was shown live on the Company’s website (www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General meetings). A recording can be accessed by clicking on the following link: MRM Shareholders' Meeting - Audio Webcast. A presentation has also been put online today on the MRM website.

The Company did not receive any written questions from shareholders.

The Combined General Meeting approved all of the resolutions submitted to it, in particular:

In the Ordinary part of the meeting: The annual and consolidated financial statements for 2020; Appropriation of income for the 2020 financial year and the cash payout of premiums of €0.05 per share; The renewal of the terms of office of François de Varenne, Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet and SCOR SE as directors; All resolutions relating to compensation of corporate officers; Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors for the Company to purchase its own shares as part of the share buyback programme.

In the Extraordinary part of the meeting: Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors to cancel the shares acquired by the Company within the framework of the provisions of Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code; Authorisation to be given to the Board of directors to award free existing shares and/or shares to be issued to salaried employees and/or certain corporate officers of the Company or affiliated companies or economic interest groups without preferential subscription rights for shareholders; Delegation of powers to the Board of directors, which may be subdelegated to the Chief Executive Officer, concerning the reverse stock split, comprising the allocation of 1 new ordinary share with a par value of €20 for 20 ordinary shares held with a par value of €1.



MRM reiterates that the payout to shareholders in respect of the 2020 financial year is scheduled for 2 July 2021 with an ex-dividend date of 30 June 2021.

Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available on the Company’s website: www.mrminvest.com.

At its meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of directors reappointed François de Varenne as Chairman of the Board.

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2021 half-year results are due on 30 July 2021 before market opening.

