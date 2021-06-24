The Best of The Recorder’s Survey Names Veritext Legal Solutions as the First-place Provider in all Nominated Categories

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces readers of The Recorder, California’s leading legal publication and part of the Law.com family, have named the company as the first-place provider in all five service categories in which it was nominated.



Specifically, Veritext (including Atkinson-Baker, a recently acquired Veritext company) received the following recognition in the Best of The Recorder’s survey:

Court Reporting & Deposition – First Place and Hall of Fame

Foreign Language Translation Provider – First Place

Video Deposition Provider – First Place and Hall of Fame

Continuing Legal Education Provider – First Place and Hall of Fame

Online CLE Provider – First Place and Hall of Fame



The Best of The Recorder is a readers’ choice rankings survey that was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers supporting the California legal community. The annual Best of Survey edition of The Recorder showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today’s legal market. Hall of Fame recipients are providers that have placed in the top three listings in a specific category for three or more of the past four years.

“We are honored to receive this recognition across every one of the categories within the survey that we were nominated for,” states Valerie Berger, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Veritext. “These placements are especially meaningful because they come directly from the legal community in California, and we are thankful they recognize the services and talent we bring to legal proceedings in this area and across the nation. We want to thank everyone who voted for us.”

For more information on Veritext go to www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Veritext is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions with a proven track record of industry excellence. For law firms and corporations, we provide coverage and state-of-the-art conference rooms across North America, connections with highly skilled reporters and videographers, advanced technology, remote services, unparalleled client service and on-time delivery. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies to streamline the deposition process and reliably handle the most complex cases. All of this combined with unmatched data security – including HIPAA and PII compliance – ensures that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753