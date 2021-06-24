O’dang™ Foods Adds Original Mayo Profile to its Egg-Free, Dairy-Free Mayo Line, Available at Publix Supermarkets June 2021

Orlando, Florida, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’dang Foods, maker of premium chickpea-based dressings and mayos, introduces its fourth egg-free, dairy-free, vegan mayo SKU. Launching at Publix Supermarkets this month, O’dang Original Mayo (plain) joins the O’dang Mayo line that initially launched in June 2020 with three flavor profiles; Lemon Garlic, Cucumber Dill and Roasted Red Pepper. The mayos retail for $6.59 per 12oz bottle.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. and currently operates 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company’s mission is to be the premier quality food retailer in the world and for the 24th consecutive year, Publix has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Having first appeared on Shark Tank, O’dang won praise and went on to launch its hummus products regionally. The brand developed its line of chickpea-based dressings and mayos, and continues to offer differentiated flavors that deliver on bold taste while maintaining a healthy nutritional profile. Consumers are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives across several categories, and O’dang Mayo is offering just that with this new mayo alternative which appeals not only to vegan consumers, but also to those seeking a new and delicious alternative with a cleaner nutritional panel. Each O’dang Mayo contains a minimum of 20% chickpea protein and broth (aquafaba). This adds richness and body to the mayo.

According to the FDA, eggs are number two in the top eight most allergenic foods. O’dang’s eggless mayo allows consumers with dietary restrictions to enjoy the creamy, delicious, and versatile condiment. These mayos are the perfect enhancement to sandwiches, meats, low-calorie dips, marinades and more, offering the rich consistency of mayo with limited calories and zero dairy.

In addition to being egg-free and vegan, O’dang Mayo is non-GMO, gluten-free, Kosher. It is made with sunflower oil which has far more nutritional benefits than palm oil- a commonly utilized oil in traditional mayos. O’dang Mayos do not contain any cholesterol or trans fats and are low in saturated fat and low in sodium, with just 90 calories per serving. O’dang Mayo is also available on the brand’s website. (https://www.odangfoods.com)

O’dang Mayo Flavor Profiles

Original: Made with sunflower oil and chickpeas, this unflavored vegan mayo offers plant-based simplicity, with a rich and creamy texture. Just like traditional mayo, but a whole lot healthier!

Roasted Red Pepper: A rich, egg-free mayo bursting with enchanting notes of aromatic roasted red pepper.

Lemon Garlic: Tangy lemon and piquant garlic team up to add some extra zip to your next creation, without adding any cholesterol or carbs.

Cucumber Dill: Fresh, bright flavors of cucumber & dill make this mayo perfect for both spreading and dipping. No trans fats, no GMOs, no carbs—all flavor.

The goal of O’dang Foods is to improve and evolve existing food product categories available by creating better-for-you, chickpea-based products with exciting flavor experiences.

“Publix is one of the premier supermarket chains in the country ,” stated Mike Hagan, CEO of O’dang Foods / Emerging Brands Keen Growth Capital. “O’dang is pleased that our leading chickpea-based mayos are gaining traction with such a key account. We recognize the demand for plant-based foods across all categories and this aligns nicely with Publix’s commitment to healthy offerings, including their use of the Wellness Icons at store shelves.”

About O’dang Foods™

O’dang offers a new-to-category innovation with its line of premium chickpea-based condiments. Made with real chickpeas, O’dang dressings offer full-flavor dressings with lower sodium, lower fat and fewer calories. O’dang recently launched its line of egg-free, plant-based mayos, available at Publix Super Markets. The dressings are available in over 6,000 retailers nationwide including Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Central Market, Ingles, Jewel, and Walmart. Join the hummus revolution on all major social media channels @odangfoods #odang and visit www.odangfoods.com

About Publix Super Markets

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information visit the company's website at corporate.publix.com

