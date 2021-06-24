AXIA Announces Launch of Inclusive Financial Ecosystem

British Virgin Islands, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIA Coin, an asset-supported global currency, has announced the project’s official launch after years of development. It uses blockchain and smart contract technology to radically change our relationship with money. This is done through an inclusive financial network and digital currency that not only acts as a store of value, but can deliver ongoing value to its community members.

The AXIA Project has established a monetary framework and technological ecosystem that empowers participants to be their own creators of value through decentralized activity. It will include more than a dozen applications and connected platforms that are designed to deliver constant value to users in a wide variety of ways.

The innovative model allows for users to receive value even if the activity within the ecosystem is completely unrelated to themselves. Furthermore, when users simply take advantage of one or more of the special services offered by AXIA they can create value for others simultaneously. This built-in mechanism differentiates AXIA Coin from other speculative assets in the blockchain space and lets it stand out as a safe haven.

AXIA Founder Nick Agar explained, “AXIA utilizes smart contract enabled network logic to move the industry forward in an attempt to bring decentralization and monetary transparency to bear in the ‘trustless’ world of digital currency. Doing so will seed the development of various new economic models built into its digital asset ecosystem to address the monetary and economic shortcomings of other digital token projects. We look forward to expanding its application to deliver value to people across the globe.”

AXIA Co-founder Paul Ungerman further adds, “The applications, use cases, businesses and organizations that are connected within the AXIA Ecosystem are in place to deliver significant value to AXIA community members through decentralized activity and to provide positive social impact for people around the world.”





About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.







The content of this press release is not intended to be legally binding. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed to constitute a prospectus of any sort or a solicitation for investment, nor does it in any way pertain to an offering or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction or a recommendation to purchase any AXIA tokens. Any purchase of AXIA tokens will be governed by the terms of a separate token purchase agreement or similar agreement. Such agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out therein including, but not limited to, restrictions on the jurisdictions of participants and requirements to provide identity verification (KYC) documents to the satisfaction of AXIA.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements or speak to future events or plans. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events to differ materially. No reliance should be placed on any such forward-looking statements or information. The information shared and displayed herein is provided as is and is to be used or relied upon entirely at your own risk.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the content as such. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The appearance of third party advertisements and/or hyperlinks does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, warranty or recommendation by AXIA. Conduct your own due diligence before deciding to use any provided or suggested third party services.

