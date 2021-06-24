Hasura GraphQL Engine Adds Breakthrough New Features for Faster API Access to Siloed Data as It Surpasses More Than 250 Million Downloads in Less Than 2.5 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HasuraCon ‘21, Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, announced it is the first to add the ability to access data across databases at the API layer with cross database joins, one of the most requested features by users of Hasura GraphQL Engine. The company also announced schema sharing capabilities and git-based CI/CD workflows. These features are available in preview and will be generally available later this year.



Hasura GraphQL Engine, the open source project at the core of all of Hasura’s products, has seen explosive growth since it launched in 2018. Downloads grew to 2 million in 2019 to 100 million in 2020 to 250 million in less than six month this year. It has more than 23,000 stars on Github and is trusted by enterprises like Philips Healthcare and United Health, as well as fast-growing startups such as Brave Care, Machine Metrics, MotoRefi and Pipe.

Organizations have valuable operational data they need to access as they build new applications and APIs but it is trapped in siloed databases and cross-domain services. The move to microservices has further amplified data access challenges for both developers and architects and has been a major obstacle to timely delivery of APIs and products. Until now, accessing siloed data involved several layers of code and tooling including app servers, object relational mapping (ORM) tooling and custom integration code.

Hasura provides a new option that collapses these multiple middleware layers into one. Users simply connect their data sources to Hasura and get a production ready API instantly with authorization and caching baked in.

“Companies have made significant investments into databases and are seeking a better solution that allows for cross-cloud and cross-database access to data that doesn't require data movement. Hasura has significantly accelerated the time to market for our users by automating the access to existing data with GraphQL API,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. “With today’s announcement, we have taken a major step in providing our customers with the industry-first ability to fetch data across federated databases with a GraphQL layer without any code saving them countless hours of development, operation and governance.”

With cross database joins, Hasura GraphQL Engine introduces the ability to securely query across databases with a single GraphQL API query. Users now have the ability to join data across different databases, as if they existed within the same database, without changing anything upstream.

“The ability to use a single API endpoint to access data across different databases at the API layer is revolutionary and will increase the source of data that organizations can use,” said Ben Hizak, COO at Cherre, a real estate data and insights company. “Hasura’s new features allow us to control permissions and rate limitations in a single location, regardless of the underlying database. This simplifies our permission structure and reduces the workload and increases the speed in which we can control our security."

Hasura GraphQL Engine also introduces schema sharing that bridges the gap for both beginner and power users by allowing them to share and install samples of permissions, relationships and metadata. These installable schemas can fast-track onboarding of new engineers and improve team wide collaboration.

Hasura Cloud now has git-based CI/CD workflows so users can deploy local migrations from staging to production with a simple git push and get preview apps on every pull request to the git repository.

About HasuraCon ‘21

HasuraCon ‘21 is a free virtual conference that brings together its users from all over the world June 23-24. It features technical sessions, workshops, deep dives, discussion rooms and speakers from Bit, Crunchy Data, Current Desk, GitLab, Magic, Pipe, RedMonk, Taller, The Washington Post, Timescale, U.S. House of Representatives, Vercel and YugaByte. For more information, simply visit: https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2021.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

