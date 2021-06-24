DELTA DRONE - Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021: Result of votes - New shareholders'meeting on 3rd convocation

French English

Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021:

Result of votes

New shareholders' meeting on 3rd convocation

Dardilly, 24 June 2021 – 18 pm

We inform you of the result of the votes taken place during the Joint General Meeting of shareholders of Delta Drone which was held on June 15, 2021 on second convocation following the lack of quorum during the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021.

Forty-six shareholders (46) represented or voted by mail, bringing together 54,142,107 shares out of the 1,173,506,402 voting shares (4.61%), to which 1,180,408,945 voting rights (5.17%) were attached.

In the absence of a quorum of 20% necessary for the vote on resolutions of an extraordinary nature, only resolutions of an ordinary nature were the subject of a vote, the details of which are as follows:

VOTES in favour Votes against abstention resolution number % number % number % THE COMPETENCE OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY Approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and discharge to the members of the Board of Directors; approval of non-deductible tax expenses 61 060 245 100 % 0,01% 0 0,00% Approval of the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 61 060 245 100 % 0,01% 0 0,00% Allocation of the result of the social accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 61 060 245 100 % 0,01% 0 0,00% Approval of the agreements referred to in Article L225-38 of the Commercial Code 61 060 245 100 % 0,00% 0 0,00% Ratification of the co-optation of Mrs Nicole ANSCHUTZ, Administrator 61 060 245 100 % Q00% 0 000% Ratification of the co-optation of Mr Loïc POIRIER, Administrator 61 060 245 100 % 0 0,00% Fixing the annual amount of remuneration to be allocated to the members of the Board of Directors (ex attendancefees)



















53 177 346 87,09 % 7 882 899 12,91 % 0 0,00% Authorization given to the Board of Directors for the implementation of a program for the repurchase by the Company of its own shares 60 985 498 99,88% 74 747 0,12% 0 0,00%

All ordinary resolutions have been adopted.

In order to be able to decide on the matters pertaining to the extraordinary part of the Meeting, a new General Meeting is convened on3rd convocation at the head office with the same agenda and the same resolutions concerning the extraordinary part of the resolutions on July 21, 2021 at 9:30 am.

It is specified that in accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-77 and R. 225-79 of the Commercial Code, the postal voting forms sent to the Company and the mandates given for the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021 apply to this Joint General Meeting on3rd convocation having the same agenda.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the professional civilian drone industry. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone share is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Are also listed on Euronext Growth BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

