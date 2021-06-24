DELTA DRONE - Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021: Result of votes - New shareholders'meeting on 3rd convocation

Joint General Assembly of 15 June 2021:
Result of votes
New shareholders' meeting on 3rd convocation
Dardilly, 24 June 2021 – 18 pm
We inform you of the result of the votes taken place during the Joint General Meeting of shareholders of Delta Drone which was held on June 15, 2021 on second convocation following the lack of quorum during the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021.
Forty-six shareholders (46) represented or voted by mail, bringing together 54,142,107 shares out of the 1,173,506,402 voting shares (4.61%), to which 1,180,408,945 voting rights (5.17%) were attached.
In the absence of a quorum of 20% necessary for the vote on resolutions of an extraordinary nature, only resolutions of an ordinary nature were the subject of a vote, the details of which are as follows:
|VOTES in favour
|Votes against
|abstention
|resolution
|number
|%
|number
|%
|number
|%
|THE COMPETENCE OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|0,01%
|0
|0,00%
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|0,01%
|0
|0,00%
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|0,01%
|0
|0,00%
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|0,00%
|0
|0,00%
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|Q00%
|0
|000%
|
|61 060 245
|100 %
|0
|0,00%
|
|53 177 346
|87,09 %
|7 882 899
|12,91 %
|0
|0,00%
|
|60 985 498
|99,88%
|74 747
|0,12%
|0
|0,00%
All ordinary resolutions have been adopted.
In order to be able to decide on the matters pertaining to the extraordinary part of the Meeting, a new General Meeting is convened on3rd convocation at the head office with the same agenda and the same resolutions concerning the extraordinary part of the resolutions on July 21, 2021 at 9:30 am.
It is specified that in accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-77 and R. 225-79 of the Commercial Code, the postal voting forms sent to the Company and the mandates given for the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021 apply to this Joint General Meeting on3rd convocation having the same agenda.
About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the professional civilian drone industry. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone share is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Are also listed on Euronext Growth BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com
Investor contacts: Press contact:
|Jerome Gacoin
|Louise Caetano
|+33 1 75 77 54 65
|+33 1 55 02 15 13
|jgacoin@aelium.fr
|l.caetano@open2europe.com
Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com
