Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Paris, June 24, 2021 – Atari SA, (“Atari” or the “Company”) plans to apply for delisting of the Company’s Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The formal application for delisting will, however, be submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm no earlier than three months from today.

When adopting the decision on the delisting of the Company’s SDRs, the Board of Directors considered the evolution of trading since the Company listed their SDRs on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in April 2019, noting the low level of trading volumes in the SDRs as well as the small number of current holders set against the Company’s original objectives of developing an active and growing shareholder base in the Nordics. The Company has also considered the additional costs related to maintaining this secondary listing for a company of its size as well as the administrative burden of complying with the listing rules of another market in addition to its home market in France.

The Company wants to remind holders of SDRs that they can remain shareholders in Atari by converting their SDRs into ordinary shares of Atari SA listed on Euronext Paris. In order to effectuate such conversion, the holders must contact the depositary of the SDRs, Mangold Fondkommision. Further information about conversion of SDRs to ordinary shares is available at https://www.mangold.se/aktuella-emissioner/



More information about the delisting will be provided once the formal delisting process has been initiated with Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se



Mangold Fondkommision AB –

Tel: +46 8 5030 15 95 – emissioner@mangold.se



This is information that Atari SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on June 24, 2021 at 18:00pm CET.

