OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting

NANTES, France, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Board of Directors.



The Company conducted the General Meeting virtually following the provisions of the French ordinances related to COVID-19, dated March 25, 2020, extended and amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, extended and amended by decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

The results of each resolution voted on can be found on the Company’s website in the “Investor – General Shareholders’ Meeting” section: https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/.

A total of 123 shareholders voted by mail, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the notice of the Meeting. In total, the shareholders who voted hold 9,414,580 shares (representing 51,58 % of the share capital) and 14,198,441 voting rights (representing 59,36 % of the voting rights).

During the virtual meeting, Dominique Costantini, Chairman, and Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, provided an overview of the Company’s latest advances and growth strategy. Shareholders approved the renewal of the term of office of Dominique Costantini, which expired at this General Meeting, for three years and also approved the appointment of Elsy Boglioli as a new independent Director.

Dominique Costantini, Chairman of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “I warmly thank the shareholders for their renewed confidence. I extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to the Company’s progress and successful achievements. Today, we are delighted to welcome Elsy who brings extensive experience in both leading pharma and biotech companies and corporate strategy to enrich the board’s expertise and support the Company during this critical period of accelerated growth.”

Elsy Boglioli added: “OSE’s portfolio is unique, spanning across immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, and addressing both proven and novel targets. I am honoured to be joining the company’s board in this exciting phase when multiple assets are progressing along their clinical development path, and I look forward to working with the management team to continue to establish OSE as a recognized, worldwide leader in immunotherapy.”

Elsy Boglioli is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Up, a healthcare advisory firm supporting companies in strong scale up or transformation phases, mainly in the field of innovative therapies. She has far-reaching expertise and a broad network within the pharma, biotech and medtech industries. She graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, France, holds a master’s degree in economy and management from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain and also completed a college degree in immuno-oncology at Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, France.

An audio webcast of the 2021 Combined General Meeting is available on the Company's website:

https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

Tedopi ® (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR

In Phase 2 in ovary cancer (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in TEDOPaM should restart in 2021

In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT

(innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure. In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR In Phase 2 in ovary cancer (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in TEDOPaM should restart in 2021 In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results in August 2020. In clinical Phase 1.



Immuno-oncology platform

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 results in monotherapy and BI 765063 dose escalation study ongoing in combination with Ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist).

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 results in monotherapy and BI 765063 dose escalation study ongoing in combination with Ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist). CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.

(novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells. BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.



Auto-immunity and inflammation platform

FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): Licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis in the organ transplant market; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); Phase 2-ready asset in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases.

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): Licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis in the organ transplant market; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); Phase 2-ready asset in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases. OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; in Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and an independent Phase 2a planned in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor).

(humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; in Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and an independent Phase 2a planned in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.



For more information: https://ose-immuno.com/en/

Click and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

+33 153 198 757 Media

U.S. Media: LifeSci Communications

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

darren@lifescicomms.com

+1 646 627 8387



French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 607 768 283 Investor Relations

Thomas Guillot

thomas.guillot@ose-immuno.com

+33 607 380 431



Guillaume van Renterghem – LifeSci Advisors

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 76 735 01 31

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2021, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2020, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.