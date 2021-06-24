“The Energy Switch” – Exploring the Power Grid’s Multi-Trillion-Dollar Transformation in Debut Book from Former Industry Executive and Energy Expert Peter Kelly-Detwiler

SCITUATE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading energy industry expert, strategy consultant, and keynote speaker, Peter Kelly-Detwiler , announces his new book, “The Energy Switch.” The first-of-its-kind work provides relatable, on-the-ground insight into how companies and customers are transforming the electrical grid and the future of power.



Energy creation and distribution have driven society's progress for centuries. Today, people are increasingly aware that society must move towards a cleaner, digitized, and democratized energy economy. “The Energy Switch” is about that multi-trillion-dollar transformation, told from the perspective of those leading us to that bright future.

In the book, Kelly-Detwiler explores all aspects of the transformation: how we got here, where we are going, and the implications for us all in our daily lives. He takes readers to the frontlines of the energy revolution by sharing insights from executives of multi-million-dollar companies, as well as homeowners who depend on the electricity spot market to buy power.

“Today, the electric power grid is undergoing a multi-trillion-dollar transformation in scope and scale that dwarfs the industrial revolution, driven by the urgency to address climate change and to meet the needs of an evolving world,” said Jigar Shah, founder and CEO of SunEdison, co-founder and president of Generate Capital, and director for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office. “The Energy Switch takes the reader on a broad tour to meet some of the individuals, companies, and technologies engaged in that effort. It tells their stories in an engaging way, while making highly complex topics accessible and understandable to the reader.”

Peter Kelly-Detwiler brings 30 years of experience in the electricity industry to his current passion of helping transform the way we make and consume power. As Senior Vice President at Constellation, he oversaw creation of a virtual power plant, equal in size to the output of a large nuclear plant, created by having customers turn off equipment during periods of extremely high electricity demand. He is a frequent moderator and speaker at industry events that examine the interaction of power markets and emerging technologies, and runs professional workshops on related topics for executive and mid-level management. He contributes regularly to several publications focusing on disruptive innovation and the impact on the electric sector and society, and has written comprehensive research papers for clients on diverse topics relating to power markets.

To purchase a copy of “The Energy Switch,” please visit https://www.amazon.com/Energy-Switch-Companies-Transforming-Electrical/dp/1633886662 .

