DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Follows Up Its Chainlink Price Feeds Integration with Expansion to Avalanche

VALLETTA, Malta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP), a top yield farming protocol that allows users to provide liquidity and earn lucrative returns, has reached yet another landmark moment. On June 23, 2021, the project announced its expansion to Avalanche, an open-source platform for launching highly decentralized apps.



The DeFi protocol’s move to build a platform on Avalanche will enable users to leverage DYP’s advanced trading tools. DYP users will also benefit as they will continue earning yield on their crypto assets while taking advantage of Avalanche’s high throughput (4,500+ TPS), low fees, and sub-second finality.

Mihai Nicusor , CEO of DYP, explained that the expansion gives the avalanche community enhanced functionality while strengthening the entire DeFi ecosystem. He reckoned that building a decentralized platform on Avalanche also enhanced security and transparency to DYP.

What New Products Does DYP’s Expansion Introduce?

DYP’s expansion to Avalanche , scheduled for completion in July 2021, will launch with yield farming, NFT dApp, and DYP Tools. These three products are designed to enrich DYP’s diverse suite of features.

The DYP yield farming product will launch with a DYP/AVAX pair on Pangolin, offering Avalanche liquidity providers the opportunity to contribute to AMM pools and earn yield in DYP tokens.

The unique platform will facilitate users to earn daily rewards in PNG, AVAX, or wrapped ETH by staking their tokens for durations of 3, 30, 60, and 90 days. Users who stake for longer durations will receive higher rewards.

The DYP Tools product, scheduled to launch on Avalanche in Q3 2021, will offer users a functionality akin to DEX Tools. It will provide advanced features that make it easier to track yield data, whale transactions, tokens, and more, allowing investors to make informed decisions that maximize yields.

The DYP NFT dApp will provide a dynamic marketplace for NFTs on Avalanche. It will enable artists to mint, trade, showcase, and sell their creative digital artwork on an interoperable, highly scalable platform that boasts a fast-growing network of users.

NFT enthusiasts will also benefit from the Avalanche ecosystem’s low fees, near-instant finality, and environmentally sound technology.

DYP Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

The DYP team is also delighted to announce it has integrated its protocol with the industry-leading decentralized Chainlink Oracle network. The integration brings high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds to DYP, helping to secure yield farming data on Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Mainnet.

The Chainlink Price Feeds, sourced from premium data aggregators, will help secure ETH and BNB data values on DYP in a decentralized manner. Liquidity providers on DYP farming pools can now utilize the tamper-proof asset data to access the exact value in USD for their ETH and BNB rewards.

The integration of the Chainlink Oracle solution on DYP means a lot for DeFi users. It will ensure broad market coverage by providing price data aggregated from multiple exchanges and volume-weighted to reflect current global market rates. The feeds are also resistant to flash loan attacks and are securely delivered on-chain for consumption by the DYP application.

What Makes DYP a Unique Yield Farming Aggregator?

DYP made history in the DeFi space by becoming the first and only protocol to reward users in ETH or BNB. Since its launch, DYP has paid out 8,455.24 ETH and 4,622.56 BNB worth over $20M to liquidity providers.

The leading yield farming platform also offers its innovative Earn Vault that integrates the Compound protocol. Investors can tap the automated yield farming contract to earn higher yields than those offered on rival DeFi protocols.

Furthermore, the DYP platform utilizes a unique anti-manipulation feature that guarantees fair access to the platform’s liquidity by preventing whales from manipulating DYP prices to their advantage.

Essentially, the feature converts yield earned into ETH or BNB, limiting the market impact from whales converting pool rewards into AVAX and other native platform tokens. Users can take advantage of the newly-launched DYP bridge to swap DYP tokens between the ETH and BSC networks.

DYP also offers a host of other unique features, including an ETH mining pool and staking dApp with a referral system integrated.

