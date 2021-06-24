Qwo® Injections Now Available at The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As anyone who has had to deal with uneven areas of “orange peel skin” knows, cellulite on areas such as the butt, thighs, lower abdomen, and upper arms can be difficult—or seemingly impossible—to remove. No one has to put up with these pesky dimples forever, however. There’s a new FDA-approved treatment that allows patients to correct the underlying cause of the problem. Starting this May, The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner, a leading provider of medical and cosmetic skin care services in the Dallas area—including injectables and laser treatments—began providing Qwo® at its Dallas location.



Exercise, weight loss, massages, and topical skin care products often seem to have little to no impact on cellulite. That’s because the dimpling is caused by the internal structure of the skin and fat cells: Tight cords of a tough protein called collagen tether the underside of the skin’s surface to the underlying tissues and pull down on the skin while fat accumulates and pushes upward. The resulting tension is what creates the undulating depressions and lumps that appear on the skin’s surface.

Qwo® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) is ideal for directly targeting and releasing the hard, compact, fibrous connective tissue strands beneath the skin. While there’s no magic cure for cellulite, this injectable, which was approved by the FDA in 2020 for treating moderate to severe cellulite on the buttocks area on women, is considered to be highly effective for reducing the severity of dimples.

Other mechanical treatments for cellulite, such as laser and subcision devices used to sever the bands, are more invasive, require more recovery after, and may leave scars. Qwo® is an injectable—like fillers or BOTOX®—that’s administered beneath your skin, where the active ingredients gradually break up the collagen bands and reduce the appearance of the cellulite. There’s no downtime, no anesthesia is required, and injections are relatively painless.

Ready for smoother and firmer skin? If you would like to find out more about how cellulite treatments like Qwo® work, contact the Dallas-based Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner at 214-373-7546 or fill out a contact form for more details.