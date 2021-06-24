HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Digital Twin and Holographic Communication Being Core Scenario Applications, 6G Vision White Paper Was Officially Released". According to CCTV, the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group released today (6th) the "6G Overall Vision and Potential Key Technologies White Paper".



According to the White Paper, 6G will further expand from serving people, people and things on the basis of 5G to supporting the efficient interconnection of intelligent bodies, realizing the leap from the interconnection of all things to the intelligent connection of all things, and ultimately helping human society realize the beautiful vision of "intelligent connection of everything, digital twin".

The White Paper points out that on the basis of 5G with high speed, wide connection, low latency and high reliability, 6G will present new development trends such as immersion, intelligence, and global coverage.

In addition, the white paper points out that the future 6G business will present new development trends such as immersion, intelligence, and global coverage. The eight business applications of immersive cloud XR, holographic communication, sensory interconnection, intelligent interaction, communication perception, inclusive intelligence, digital twin, and global coverage will depict a rich and colorful social life scene for us in the future.

Intelligent business applications such as communication perception, inclusive intelligence, digital twin, etc. with the help of new capabilities such as perception and intelligence, while further improving the performance of 6G communication system, will also help complete the digitization of the physical world, and promote human beings to enter the virtual digital twin world.

The white paper also puts forward ten potential key technology directions of 6G, including new physical dimension wireless transmission technology, new spectrum utilization technology, communication perception integration technology and other new wireless technologies, computing power aware network, satellite ground integrated network, etc.

The IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group believes that future 6G networks will still be based on terrestrial cellular networks, and that a variety of non-terrestrial communications such as satellites, drones and airborne platforms will play an important role in achieving seamless space-air-ground integration coverage.

The IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group was established in June 2019 under the guidance by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and led by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology to bring together all forces of industry, academia, research and application to comprehensively layout 6G vision requirements, key technologies, spectrum planning, standards development, promoting international exchange and cooperation.

Not only that, the US, Japan, South Korea, Europe, etc. have joined in 6G research programs, while China Mobile, China Unicom, ICT Institute, CCID think tank and other Chinese institutions have released a series of White Papers on 6G.

6G, referring to the 6th generation mobile networks, is also known as the 6th generation mobile technology, which is currently seen as a concept name in contrast to 5G.

Compared to 5G, 6G has a 50-fold increase in terms of data transmission rate, with a theoretical network speed of 1TB/s and latency as low as 1/10. 5G can now be widely used in the Internet of Things, industrial Internet of Things, Telematics and other fields, and can help edge intelligence, machine learning, healthcare, energy and smart city industries to gain new progress.

Industry experts say that if 5G is opening the door to the interconnection of all things, 6G will enable the intelligent connection of all things. With higher rates, lower latency and wider scope of connection, 6G can be applied in high-frequency resources such as millimeter wave and terahertz, enabling them to be combined with AI technologies to create even further connectivity.

In addition, from the coverage, 6G wireless network is no longer limited to the ground, but will achieve a seamless connection of ground, satellite and airborne network, and the deep integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning, improving the degree of intelligence significantly; from the positioning accuracy, the positioning accuracy of traditional GPS and cellular multi-point is limited, so it is difficult to achieve accurate deployment of indoor items. However, 6G is sufficient to achieve high-accuracy positioning of IoT devices.

6G is also receiving attention for the changes in life. The White Paper also points out 6G will lead to the development of new displaying, sensing, imaging devices and other technologies, which will likely turn cell phones into lightweight glasses, and beyond that, 6G achieves XR (Extended Reality) services by integrating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). Through the development of fast network and VR technology, 6G can also be applied in the field of remote education, remote office, advanced 3D simulation, etc.

Holographic technology is a technology that records and reproduces real three-dimensional images of objects based on the principles of interference and diffraction. The ideal holographic display should be realized based on the naked eye, and when necessary, can also be achieved with the aid of a headset and AR/VR technology.

The report notes that it is clear that 5G services go far beyond the overall needs of cell phones and even personal electronics, and that this will be even more true for 6G. The communication between items will be more vital than that between human. The 6G basic specification should include at least the needs for sensing, location, edge computing, highest definition imaging, and communications. For humans, 6G response time seems to be instantaneous and mobile devices do not have cell-to-cell switching.

Relying on 6G network, holographic technology will be integrated into application scenarios such as communication, telemedicine, office design and entertainment games, to realize the interaction between the projected content and users, greatly reducing the distance between the communication information and users, and establishing an information dissemination method with the "human experience" as the core.

As a Nasdaq-listed holographic AR company, WiMi Hologram Cloud uses its strong technical capabilities and infrastructures to provide superior products and services. After winning the bid of China Mobile and Media Cloud Platform Phase II Holographic Remote Interaction, WiMi Hologram Cloud is redefining the communication mode of China Mobile through "5G+ Holographic Remote". The core business of WiMi Hologram Cloud is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services and cloud and big data.

WiMi Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015. WiMi Hologram Cloud is focused on holographic cloud services, such as the onboard AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head wear light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, etc. WiMi Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud integrated technology solution provider, covering multiple sectors of holographic AR technology, such as holographic onboard AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic AR SDK payment and interactive holographic communication, etc.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will explode. Correspondingly, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, and holographic press conference will gradually spread to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications, etc. WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple technological innovation systems based on core technologies such as holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face replacement technology.

WiMi Hologram Cloud owns various holographic technologies, and the details are shown as follows. First, a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, which can use full-dimensional image scanning of the acquisition object to real-time synthesize a three-dimensional model; second, six-degree matrix light field system, which use the integration of multiple light sources to build the imaging field of holographic virtual images; third, binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system, which dynamically track the object trajectory and adjust the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular parallax; fourth, multi-image dynamic fusion system, which is a multi-dimensional image wide-angle acquisition technology in narrow space and is applied to cloud vision miniaturized holographic stack; fifth, high-speed processing algorithm of holographic image, which processes image information fast and guarantees rendering effect with a processing rate of 10GB/sec; sixth, stealth polyester optical display film, which is the key part of holographic imaging and displays the perfect imaging of holographic images; seventh, holographic virtual character painting and sound reconstruction technology, which uses human skeleton dynamic capture, image real-time rendering, voice recognition technology, and sound simulation technology to present virtual people; eighth, holographic cloud platform, which covers the image acquisition and restoration of the whole country and is an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes. With the above systems, WiMi Hologram Cloud builds a complete 5G holographic communication application platform to support various online terminals and personal device applications, while expanding various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, holographic online conference, etc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud will ensure that the user can have the leading simulation experience by the means of 6D holographic light field technology revolution, raising the naked-eye visual simulation of virtual digital products to an extremely realistic level or higher level, offering users the most realistic naked-eye simulation effect. Whether in WiMi Hologram Cloud light field theater, or in 6D holographic high-end family, or the future 6G holographic communication, what the user's naked eye feel is no longer a white wall screen. In another 10 or 20 years, white wall screen movies and color electronic screens will become history, just like black and white TV. At the same time, with the continuous maturity of technology and material unit cost decline, the number of participants continues to increase. As a result, holographic technology is bound to develop more rapidly.

As shown in the prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud, its holographic cloud business will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the collaboration of high speed and low latency of 5G, the transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from system terminal to service server is about 6ms on average, which is much lower than the transmission delay of 4G network, guaranteeing the no lag and low latency in remote communication and data transmission of holographic AR, as well as the richness and diversity of multi-terminal off-site collaboration and interaction. It makes the collaboration of terminal + cloud collaboration more efficient. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications make WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR advertising business and holographic AR entertainment business, as well as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holography, etc., grow effectively based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face replacement technology.

The next 3-5 years is a critical window for 6G R&D, and the global 6G race has been fully kicked off. Although the industry has not yet developed a unified standard for 6G, but a preliminary consensus on the process of commercialization of 6G has been reached. In addition, the researches on the vision, scenarios, basic indicators, key technologies and application scenarios of 6G communication have made new progress. The relevant research results also initially make clear 6G will be commercialized on a large scale in about 2030, and the next 3-5 years will be a key window for its technology development.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, by the end of 2020, China has built more than 700 thousand 5G base stations and achieved full coverage of 5G network in all cities above the prefecture level. The number of 5G terminal connections has exceeded 200 million and more than 1100 5G+ industrial Internet projects and 5G+ remote consultation is applied online in more than 60 hospitals in 19 provinces. New modes and new business forms such as 5G+ autonomous driving, 5G+ smart grid and 5G+ remote education are emerging.

At the same time, China has been at the leading place of 5G core technology innovation. According to the "2020 China Internet Development Report", from 2020, about 30% of the global 5G networks come from Chinese technology, while the number of Chinese patent applications advantageous, Huawei ranked first, ZTE third. The Ministry of Science and Technology also said that as of October 2020, China's 5G core patent number has accounted for the world's first. Based on the advanced experience on 5G technology reserve and industry advancement, China can carry out layout in 6G performance index, network architecture, key technology and standardization, application scenario demonstration, etc., while fully considering the new issues and demands of 5G, so as to comprehensively enhance the continuity and iteration of 5G and 6G technology research and development and lay a good foundation for realizing the in-depth scientific evolution from 5G to 6G.

As we can see, the industry considers 6G technology is expected to be mature around 2030. Wang Xi, vice president of the minister of science and technology, has said that the global 6G technology research is still in the initial stage of exploration, and its technical route is still unclear, key indicators and application scenarios having not yet been uniformly defined.

According to the transition from 3G to 4G, 4G to 5G, we can also roughly speculate the development path of 6G. Yang Chaobin, the president of Huawei 5G product line, has also said that 5G is the mainstream in the next 10-20 years, and 6G may be popular after 2030.

Although the horn of 6G research and development has been sounded around the world, we can only watch its development trend, and wait really 6G technology. There are still many technologies, standards, and application scenarios need to explore. For now, we can look forward to a wider range of 5G applications, after all, no one has ever thought that a car would run faster than a carriage and WeChat would replace phone messages. When 6G technology comes, the world will have a new look.

