Associa Cares Earmarks Funds for Champlain Towers South Condo Collapse Relief Efforts

Dallas, TX, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked funds to assist displaced residents of the Champlain Towers South Condo in the aftermath of the building’s collapse. The assistance will be offered through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The 12-story oceanside property in Surfside, FL, partially collapsed early Thursday morning, resulting in a critical search-and-rescue effort led by more than a dozen first responders. Reports indicate that the collapse destroyed and damaged more than 70 units in the building.



“The Champlain Towers collapse is devastating to witness,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares is committed to serving those facing disaster, and the situation at Champlain Towers needs critical attention. These funds will help provide much-needed assistance to those directly impacted by the tragedy. Our thoughts are with the residents and their families, as well as the brave rescue crews.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



