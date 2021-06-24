Cox Media Group Statement on Impressions-based Currency for Local Broadcast TV

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Curran, EVP, Television for Cox Media Group, released the following statement regarding the adoption of impressions-based selling and buying for local broadcast television:



“Utilizing thousands (AKA impressions) rather than ratings to evaluate local broadcast TV viewing provides buyers with both a richer and more granular understanding of the viewers and consumers seeing their local spots,” said Paul Curran, EVP, Television for Cox Media Group. “Thousands-based buying enables a buyer to access hidden audiences and thereby purchase a greater variety of programs – both extending reach and providing greater targeting for their advertiser clients. Audience level selling and buying is the future of local broadcast TV and Cox Media Group fully supports the adoption of thousands as the currency that enables it.”

