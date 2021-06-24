Social Media Security Market Growing at 16.90% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2028

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Media Security market research report assists business in every sphere of trade to take superior decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. What is more, emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are recognized and analysed factually while generating this report. Market drivers and market restraints mentioned in this Social Media Security report help businesses gain an idea about the production strategy. Market shares of these key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are also studied.



The growth of the Social Media Security Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Social media security market will reach at an estimated value of USD 12.12 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 16.90% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the user engagement on social media using smartphones is an essential factor driving the social media security market.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Social Media Security Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Social Media Security Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Social Media Security Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Social Media Security is defined as the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against business and security threats. Social media security plays a vital role in protecting data, applications and media from threats of viruses and hacking.

Rise in the use of social media by employees in the organization both for the organization is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in the need to safeguard important data related to employees and the organization, increase in the advancements in technologies and social media platforms and rise in the penetration of enterprise on social media platforms are the major factors among others boosting the social media security market.

Segmentation: Global Social Media Security Market

On the basis of solutions, social media security market is segmented into monitoring, threat intelligence, risk management and others.





Based on services, the social media security market is segmented into professional services and managed services.





Based on organization size, the social media security market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.





Based on deployment type, the social media security market is segmented into on premise and cloud.





Based on security type, the social media security market is segmented into web security, application security, endpoint security, network security and cloud security.





The social media security market is also segmented on the basis of end-users into banking and financial services, manufacturing, it & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government, defence, healthcare, energy and others



Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in social media security market report are:

Trend Micro Incorporated

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Proofpoint, Inc

Digital Shadows Ltd

KnowBe4, Inc

Hootsuite Inc

Centrify Corporation

SocialHub, Brandle, Inc

Bowline Security

Navigate360, LLC

SecureMySocial, L.L.C

Micro Focus

CA Technologies

ZeroFOX

Crisp Thinking Group Limited

CSC E-Governance Services India Limited

Sophos Ltd

RiskIQ

Crowd Technologies Ltd

among other domestic and global players.

Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Social Media Security Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Social Media Security Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Social Media Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Social Media Security market.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Social Media Security Market Growth & Sizing?





Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Social Media Security Market?





What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Social Media Security Market?





What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Social Media Security Market?





What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



