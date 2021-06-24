Proactive news headlines including Planet 13 Holdings, Numinus Wellness, Plurilock Security, Albert Labs and Byrna Technologies

New York , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) partners with iGEA and Spectrum Gaming to bring esports to tribal nations and casinos click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCMKTS:MVMD) updates on recent key initiatives, including award of 'cornerstone' patent click here
- Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC) and DJ Khaled promote BLESSWELL CBD grooming products for healthy summertime skin and hair click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) to bring its brands to Quebec for the first time via agreement with Great White North Growers click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQX:FUNFF) applauds Senate’s passage of Bill C-218 to legalize single sports betting in Canada click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) conducts 'less-lethal' security training at Sony Pictures studios in California click here
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) names industry veteran Tony Wells as general manager for its future Net-Zero 1 facility click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) files US patent application for its proprietary rapid psilocybin production process click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) gears up for grand opening of its Orange County Cannabis SuperStore on July 1 click here
- Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) sees potential for bulk tonnage gold mineralization after Fortuna project sampling click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF) (FRA:OAY3) appoints John Gammon to board of directors click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) awarded a US$190,000 contract with a US federal agency click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) awarded funding from Mitacs Accelerate program for research on LSD to treat depression click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) sells its MiQLab diagnostic testing system to Meridian Veterinary Capital in Dallas click here
- Golden Arrow Resources Resources Corporation (CVE:GRG) (OTCQB:GARWF) poised for first drilling at Rosales copper project in Chile after TEM survey click here
- Albert Labs unveils its 'distinguished' clinical and scientific advisory boards click here
- Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) options Legal Tender property in Nevada to QLM Royston Hills click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) says induced polarization survey is now underway click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) protein shakes for kids are #1 and #2 best-sellers on Amazon's hot new releases click here
- Jack Nathan Health (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) taps Michael A Pangia as strategic advisor as it eyes rapid business expansion click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) (FRA:0NFA) selects substance use disorder and smoking cessation for its psychedelic molecule MYCO-004 click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) kicks off a well-funded exploration program at its Iron Creek project in Idaho click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) increases size of mineralized system with Phase 1 drilling at its Aureus East project click here
