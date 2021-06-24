Logiq Launches New Audio Digital Marketing Channel for Agencies and Brands

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has launched a new audio digital marketing channel on its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform.



Now in addition to web, mobile and Connected TV, digital marketing agencies and brands can now use LDM to add audio-based advertising to their overall multi-channel e-commerce marketing campaigns, such as for digital radio and podcasts.

The rapid increase of consumer engagement across auditory mediums has made audio now a tier-1 marketing channel. Audio allows advertisers to reach audiences that are hands-free and on the go, whether exercising or on their daily commute, or just working around the house.

These many benefits are driving increasing demand in digital audio advertising. According to eMarketer , U.S. podcast advertising alone will surpass $1 billion this year and then double to $2 billion by 2023. In Carat’s 2021 media trends report , audio was cited as among this year’s hottest media trends.

With this release, LDM clients will benefit from:

Advertising access across premium audio media providers, including Spotify, Soundcloud and TuneIn.

Bulk uploading their audio ads to reduce campaign setup time and costs.

Execute with common .mp3 or.ogg ad formats in 15 or 30 second durations.

LDM’s compliance with the Internet Advertising Bureau’s VAST (video ad supported template) for clickthru tracking, ad duration, and adjusting audio bit rate. (IAB’s VAST committee represents 180 member companies who have agreed upon interoperability standards for this channel of digital media.)

LDM was purpose-built for both agencies and in-house marketing teams. LDM is based on proprietary technology Logiq acquired in March of this year. The technology was rapidly integrated into Logiq’s operations and made available for new clients to launch their e-commerce marketing campaigns.

More than 10 agencies are already contracted with LDM and ramping up their media buying programs for the many brands they represent. LDM enables these agencies as well as in-house marketing teams to strategize and execute more powerful and cost-effective e-commerce marketing campaigns. By making this platform available through an easy-to-use dashboard, LDM also enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to more effectively compete against competitors of any size.

“Logiq Digital Marketing is an incredibly powerful platform and we're extremely excited to be partnered with Logiq,” stated Jeromy Sonne, CEO & co-founder of Decibel. “They have built a robust technology stack and provide truly world class support.”

“Audio is a critical marketing channel for the brands we serve and we are excited to be part of this launch,” added Sonne. “Using LDM, we have an unprecedented level of insight and transparency that will allow us to take actionable steps to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients at Decibel. We look forward to taking our partnership with Logiq to the next level."

LDM’s division president, Manny Puentes, commented: “Our digital marketing platform was designed to easily add and further enhance new marketing channels like audio as demand for such channels develops. This enables our digital marketing partners to be nimble and responsive, and build campaigns that deliver unmatched value and powerful results. We believe these many benefits, and more, make our LDM offering unique compared to other e-commerce marketing platforms.”

Submit your inquiry here today to learn more about LDM or receive a free demo.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the integration of our products and services in audio digital marketing channels, including LDM, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our competitive position in our industry, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Canadian Prospectus.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

