CPABC announces Board of Directors 2021/2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its sixth Annual General Meeting virtually on June 23, 2021 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2021/2022. CPABC’s Board of Directors manages and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.



CPABC is pleased to announce Karen Horcher, FCPA, FCGA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA, 1st Vice-Chair; Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, 2nd Vice-Chair; and John Mackenzie, CPA, CA, Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the directors and government appointed public representatives are:



CPABC Board of Directors:

John Bunting, FCPA, FCA, Director (Vancouver)

Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)

Lisa Ethans, FCPA, FCA, Director (Vancouver)

Peter Guo, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, Director (Prince George)

Josie Lim, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Jeanette McPhee, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Stuart Newton, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)

Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA, Director (Victoria)

Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Peter Tingling, CPA, CGA, Director (Burnaby)

Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona), Director (Vancouver)

Public Representatives:

Bereket Kebede

Mike M.K. Suk

Grace Wong



More information can be found on our website at bccpa.ca.



About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

