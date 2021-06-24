Werner Enterprises to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on July 29, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 and updated 2021 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.



The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on July 29, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through August 29, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 10150332. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

