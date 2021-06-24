Condor Announces Director Election Results

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based oil and gas company focused on exploration and production activities in Turkey and Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Donald Streu16,150,61898.67%217,8511.33%
Dennis Balderston16,153,61898.69%214,8511.31%
Werner Zoellner16,153,61898.69%214,8511.31%
Andrew Judson16,263,11899.36%105,3510.64%
     

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.

 