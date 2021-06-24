On Day 4, FCB Nearly Doubles Grand Prix Wins at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having won three Grands Prix earlier in the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, today FCB adds two more! FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, took home the Grand Prix in Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption, while AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company’s “SICK BEATS,” on behalf of Woojer, took home the Grand Prix in Radio & Audio – Healthcare. Today’s medals bring FCB to a total of 75 Lions, a historic moment for the network. The wins to date include five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 25 Silver and 30 Bronze.
FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, continues its momentous run at Cannes. In addition to its Grand Prix medal today, the campaign also won Gold in Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce. To date, the campaign has received six Lions, consisting of one Grand Prix, two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze.
“SICK BEATS” by AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, has amassed a total of 11 Lions to date, including two coveted Grand Prix wins. SICK BEATS, the world’s first music-powered airway clearance vest for people with cystic fibrosis, is a revolutionary vest that uses the clinically proven modality of soundwave therapy to merge the music kids love with the daily treatment they need. This game-changing technology is positively impacting therapy for children living with cystic fibrosis.
FCB/SIX’s “Publicly Traded,” on behalf of LifeStyles Healthcare, took home its second Lion of the Festival – Bronze in the category of Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites. The campaign found new ways of establishing 1:1 relationships with LifeStyles’ consumers, creating a value exchange that built brand loyalty and kept consumers engaged. The campaign featured a stock market-inspired, e-commerce platform that turned short-term condom buyers into long-term investors, incentivizing young Australians to invest in safer sex.
Please reference the charts below for information on today’s honors, including wins for FCB Chicago, FCB New York, FCB Canada and FCB Interface.
Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Brand Experience & Activation – Healthcare
|Silver Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Brand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Brand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Brand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for profit/Charity/ Government
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations
Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation
Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption
|Gold Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
|BURGER KING
|Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
|BURGER KING
|Creative Effectiveness – Retail
Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Innovation – Early Stage Technology
Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
|Bronze Lion
|FCB/SIX
|PUBLICLY TRADED
|LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE
|Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites
Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Healthcare
|Gold Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Use of Music
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BEDTIME STORIES
|WALMART
|Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
