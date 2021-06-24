On Day 4, FCB Nearly Doubles Grand Prix Wins at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having won three Grands Prix earlier in the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, today FCB adds two more! FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, took home the Grand Prix in Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption, while AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company’s “SICK BEATS,” on behalf of Woojer, took home the Grand Prix in Radio & Audio – Healthcare. Today’s medals bring FCB to a total of 75 Lions, a historic moment for the network. The wins to date include five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 25 Silver and 30 Bronze.



FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, continues its momentous run at Cannes. In addition to its Grand Prix medal today, the campaign also won Gold in Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce. To date, the campaign has received six Lions, consisting of one Grand Prix, two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze.

“SICK BEATS” by AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, has amassed a total of 11 Lions to date, including two coveted Grand Prix wins. SICK BEATS, the world’s first music-powered airway clearance vest for people with cystic fibrosis, is a revolutionary vest that uses the clinically proven modality of soundwave therapy to merge the music kids love with the daily treatment they need. This game-changing technology is positively impacting therapy for children living with cystic fibrosis.

FCB/SIX’s “Publicly Traded,” on behalf of LifeStyles Healthcare, took home its second Lion of the Festival – Bronze in the category of Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites. The campaign found new ways of establishing 1:1 relationships with LifeStyles’ consumers, creating a value exchange that built brand loyalty and kept consumers engaged. The campaign featured a stock market-inspired, e-commerce platform that turned short-term condom buyers into long-term investors, incentivizing young Australians to invest in safer sex.

Please reference the charts below for information on today’s honors, including wins for FCB Chicago, FCB New York, FCB Canada and FCB Interface.

Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Healthcare Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for profit/Charity/ Government Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations

Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation

Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government

Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Retail

Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Innovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables Bronze Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites

Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Healthcare Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Music Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BEDTIME STORIES WALMART Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility





