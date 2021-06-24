On Day 4, FCB Nearly Doubles Grand Prix Wins at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

The Network continues its phenomenal showing

| Source: FCB FCB

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having won three Grands Prix earlier in the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, today FCB adds two more! FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, took home the Grand Prix in Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption, while AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company’s “SICK BEATS,” on behalf of Woojer, took home the Grand Prix in Radio & Audio – Healthcare. Today’s medals bring FCB to a total of 75 Lions, a historic moment for the network. The wins to date include five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 25 Silver and 30 Bronze.

FCB Inferno’s “Raising Profiles,” on behalf of The Big Issue & LinkedIn, continues its momentous run at Cannes. In addition to its Grand Prix medal today, the campaign also won Gold in Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce. To date, the campaign has received six Lions, consisting of one Grand Prix, two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze.

“SICK BEATS” by AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, has amassed a total of 11 Lions to date, including two coveted Grand Prix wins. SICK BEATS, the world’s first music-powered airway clearance vest for people with cystic fibrosis, is a revolutionary vest that uses the clinically proven modality of soundwave therapy to merge the music kids love with the daily treatment they need. This game-changing technology is positively impacting therapy for children living with cystic fibrosis.

FCB/SIX’s “Publicly Traded,” on behalf of LifeStyles Healthcare, took home its second Lion of the Festival – Bronze in the category of Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites. The campaign found new ways of establishing 1:1 relationships with LifeStyles’ consumers, creating a value exchange that built brand loyalty and kept consumers engaged. The campaign featured a stock market-inspired, e-commerce platform that turned short-term condom buyers into long-term investors, incentivizing young Australians to invest in safer sex.

Please reference the charts below for information on today’s honors, including wins for FCB Chicago, FCB New York, FCB Canada and FCB Interface.

Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOBrand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERBrand Experience & Activation – Healthcare
Silver LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVBrand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERBrand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYBrand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYBrand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEBrand Experience & Activation – Not-for profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVBrand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations

Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
Silver LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation

Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Market Disruption
Gold LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Social Commerce
Bronze LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government

Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB NEW YORKTHE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)BURGER KINGCreative Effectiveness – Acquisition
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKTHE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)BURGER KINGCreative Effectiveness – Retail

Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERInnovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERMobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
Bronze LionFCB/SIXPUBLICLY TRADEDLIFESTYLES HEALTHCAREMobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites

Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Healthcare
Gold LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Use of Music
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBEDTIME STORIESWALMARTRadio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility


About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn. 

Contact:
Jessica Spano
Jessica.Spano@fcb.com
914-772-3611