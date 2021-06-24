My Perfect Supercar gets Small World International Deal

Zurich, Switzerland, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediafisch CEO Björn Hering announced the company, together with Elysian Fields, signed a deal with Small World International, a Joe Lewis Company (JLC), to be the worldwide distribution and production partners for the unscripted television series My Perfect Supercar. The series is being produced in association with one of the most exclusive clubs in the world—The Supercar Owners Circle.

My Perfect Supercar is a six-part, host-led series that opens the doors for the very first time on Swiss-based Supercar Owners Circle. Unprecedented access has been granted to the cars and the lives of this wealthy publicity-shy elite, some of whom live like real life James Bonds. Their luxury and race car collections—which can exceed $100 million in value—include ultra-rare Paganis, Lamborghinis, Bugattis, Aston Martins, Koenigseggs, and McLarens, some of them incredible one-offs.

The series is a unique travelogue that will embark on a global journey—ranging across the Alps, India, Dubai, Japan, Mexico, Miami and more—to witness and hear the stories of some legendary cars that have until now been hidden from view. And they will not just be parked looking pretty, they will be driven hard on some of the most iconic roads and racetracks on the planet. Buckle up for the ride of your life to go in search of your perfect supercar.

Small World International, founded by Tim and Colleen Crescenti, are the format veterans who discovered Japan’s Tigers of Money which became the BBC’s Dragons’ Den and ABC’s Shark Tank. The company also turned a hit Korean travel show into Better Late than Never starring Henry Winkler, William Shatner and George Foreman. Small World International was acquired in 2020 by JLC, which has produced numerous tentpole events for the NFL around the Super Bowl, Draft, Kick Off and Pro Bowl, as well as around the Academy Awards, Grammys and other global touchstone events for decades. The two companies’ combined experience with storytelling across cultures and capturing the unpredictable magic of live events makes them the perfect partners to bring My Perfect Supercar’s mix of motorsports and luxury lifestyle to the world.

“My Perfect Supercar has beauty, speed, and access to places the public has never been able to see before,” said Joe Lewis of JLC. “It’s everything the show needs to be a global hit, and interest is already surging.”

Mediafisch’s Björn Hering is responsible for producing a long list of award-winning scripted and non-scripted films and TV programs, and most recently his program Joya Runs, won a prestigious Rose d’Or Award and an International Emmy® nomination. (Joya Runs is also being represented by Small World International).

“Björn has been developing some of the most exciting programs around,” said Tim Crescenti, Founder of Small World International. “Joe and I are thrilled to help steer the project of My Perfect Supercar to the best broadcast partners in the world.”

Björn HeringHering, CEO of Mediafisch, said: “I’ve known Tim for many years, and I trust that he and Joe are the best team to take My Perfect Supercar to automotive fans everywhere. We are elated that the project is moving ahead quickly, with such a fantastic reception.”

