Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Purchase of Subordinate Voting Shares for Cancellation

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce that it has purchased for cancellation 500,000 subordinate voting shares (the “Purchased Shares”) in connection with the settlement of certain aspects of litigation to which the Corporation is a party and pursuant to an exempt issuer bid in compliance with National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. The Purchased Shares will be cancelled and delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value. through long-term strategic investments. Through its subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, HSL provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

