Book Launch: “Doctor To Doctor, Success Strategies…”, by Dr. Emily Letran

Monrovia, United States, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly launched book, “Doctor To Doctor, Success Strategies Elevating Your Business & Personal Life”, by Dr. Emily Letran from Exceptional Leverage, Inc, co-written by numerous other doctors (see below), discusses the power of doctors working together to share their successes, frustration and solutions to common challenges.

Click here to buy the book online.

The book launch coincides with the announcement of Dr Letran’s ‘Action to Win’ event on July 9-10 in Miami FL. There will be a book signing at the event where many of the authors will be present.

The event will feature international speakers and industry leaders. ‘Action to Win’ aims to help business owners accelerate the growth of their professional practices in a way that frees up money and time for their personal lives.

More information about the event is here https://www.actiontowin.com/

Dr Emily Letran is a serial entrepreneur, CEO of multiple dental practices and private coach to many professionals and international speakers.

She is also an international speaker, an author, Certified High Performance Coach, Business Marketing Strategist, and Founder of the non-profit Smile Champions. She has written several books including ‘From Refugee to Renaissance Woman’, and ‘No Nonsense Dentistry For Dental Peeps, with Dr. Steven G. Mautner.

More details about Dr Emily can be found here https://www.dremilyletran.com

Here is an outline of Dr Letran’s above-mentioned new book, “Doctor To Doctor, Success Strategies Elevating Your Business & Personal Life” published by Peter Biadasz and Total Publishing and Media.

In the book, Dr. Kianor Shah shared his thoughts in the Foreword.

“The purpose of our global movement, Doctor-to-Doctor, is to share the knowledge that we have all gained. When we, as doctors, live by the rule of “Learn One, Do One, Teach One,” we all stand to benefit. As doctors share what they have learned from an academic, administrative, and financial perspective, they can prosper in their careers, as well as personal lives…

In this book we have invited esteemed members of the Top 100 Doctors as well as the Faculty of the Doctorate of Healthcare Business Program to reflect upon their successes and failures so that our colleagues may benefit from their wisdom .”

The chapters touch on multiple aspects of healthcare business and personal lives, helping the professionals understand success and challenges to grow in the modern economy.

Dare To Be Different, by Dr. Emily Letran

Succeeding with Social Media, by Dr. Edward J. Zuckerberg

Tales from Four Decades of Healthcare Business: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, by Dr. Mike Davis

Wellness Dentistry for Practice Success, by Dr. Katie To

Family Business: Building A Successful Practice With Your Spouse, by Dr. Gerald Morris

Growing in a Doctor-to-Doctor Environment, by Dr. Julio Cesar Reynafarje Reyna

Evolution of Doctor-Patient Relationship: From Consultation to Compassion, by Dr. Prashant Bhasin

The Art of Learning, by Dr. Aura Imbarus

The Power of Mentorship by Dr. Alan Chong

Success And Relationship, by Dr. Vi Ho

Four Step Blueprint To Create A Successful Practice, by Dr. Gurien Demiraqi

Personal Finance for Success, by Dr. Susan Truong, OD

Six Strategies for a Successful Business: The D2D Teaching Program, by Dr. Kayvon Javid

Limitless Achievements, by Dr. John Kriak

Telemedicine & the Uberization of Healthcare, by Dr. Arash Hakhamian

Doctor And Clinical Research, A Step Towards a Better Future, by Dr. Preetinder Singh

The D2D Revolution, by Dr. Pavel Krastev

This book can serve as a guide to those wanting to accelerate the growth of their business with commitment to education, collaboration, and integrity.

