Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Receives Approval for VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in the United Arab Emirates





June 25, 2021– release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its exclusive global licensee Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., has received approval for VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in the United Arab Emirates.



Now approved in 12 countries, VYZULTA is commercialized in the United States (since 2017), Canada (2019), Argentina (2020), Mexico (2020), Hong Kong (2020) and Taiwan (2021). It is also approved in Brazil, Colombia, Qatar, South Korea, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States and other territories that have the same indication. Bausch + Lomb will continue seeking approvals in territories where the clinical data package, part of the U.S. New Drug Application, can be used for approval by the regulatory authorities.



Under the terms of the exclusive global license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestone payments.





About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

