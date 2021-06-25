Anglo-Eastern Chooses KVH’s NEWSlink Special Edition Sports Package as Morale Booster for Their Crew

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), has reached an agreement with Anglo-Eastern, a global provider of ship management services, to supply its fleet with special sports content covering all the action from the European soccer championships and the Summer Games using the KVH NEWSlink™ service.



The subscription means that Anglo-Eastern’s seafarers will have daily access to results, illustrated reports, previews, talking points, and table rankings, plus a daily quiz to test the crew’s sporting knowledge. This special edition sports content is accessed via KVH’s NEWSlink Print service. It is delivered in a low-bandwidth format available to any vessel with email; it is not dependent on the vessel having a KVH antenna. Additionally, it can be accessed digitally by crew on vessels subscribing to KVH SPORTSlink™.

“Our seafarers have gone through a lot this year with the pandemic and the uncertainty over crew changes,” says Captain Aalok Sharma, director of Quality, Health, Safety, and Environmental Systems (QHSE), for Anglo-Eastern. “This has made life at sea very stressful, challenging, and unpredictable, so we wanted to show our appreciation by rewarding them with a morale-boosting special sports news service to keep them informed about their favorite teams and athletes, as we know how important sports are to many of our colleagues at sea. KVH has come up with an excellent special edition sports package that will report on all the action from these prestigious events, which I am sure will give our crews hours of well-deserved fun and entertainment.”



NEWSlink and SPORTSlink are part of KVH Link, a digital content service providing news and entertainment content to improve crew wellbeing. KVH Link builds on KVH’s experience providing content for crew wellbeing and its patented IP-MobileCast™ technology for multi-cast content delivery.



“KVH is delighted to be able to provide this special sports service for seafarers,” says Jamie Airs, global content advisor for KVH. “The excitement for these sporting events has been building for over a year, and we are confident that these special edition daily sports updates will help give seafarers a lift, especially after the testing challenges they have faced over the past 18 months.”



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, KVH Watch® maritime IoT solutions, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content through such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, NEWSlink, SPORTSlink, IP-MobileCast, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, KVH Watch, and AgilePlans. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

