AMSTERDAM, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD enhances online international taxation training programme

We have introduced new features to our 6-month online Advanced Professional Certificate in International Taxation (APCIT) training programme to improve the learning experience for tax professionals, who will go on to obtain recognition as experts in international taxation.

What are the exciting new features?

Transfer pricing content has been updated with the most recent developments

New US and Asian webinars give you a wider world view on international tax

A practice exam allows you to understand the question styles and practice the time planning required for the final assessment

A new discussion board allows you to connect with other tax professionals in real time

You will receive our certificate of acknowledgement, recognized by the international tax community

World-renowned training programme!

The APCIT programme provides a comprehensive and practical understanding of international taxation, specifically in the areas of tax treaties, transfer pricing and international tax planning. Additionally, the APCIT programme explores the most recent international taxation developments on the part of the OECD, the UN and the European Union affecting the daily work of in-house tax professionals and tax advisers.

A time and cost-effective training solution, the APCIT programme combines online courses, webinars and case studies, enabling tax practitioners to build from fundamental to advanced skills, whilst requiring only 2-3 hours of study a week. The content and structure of the APCIT programme makes it ideal for tax professionals who wish to develop the most current, hard tax skills needed for their day-to-day work but face budget restrictions or do not have the time to follow long classroom programmes.

Gain CPE Credits

Participants who complete the programme will receive not only a professional qualification recognizing their expertise in the field of international taxation from IBFD, the world’s foremost authority on cross-border taxation, but also up to 40 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

Sign up today!

The fifth APCIT class begins on 1 October 2021. To register or learn more, please visit https://www.ibfd.org/Training/IBFD-Advanced-Professional-Certificate-International-Taxation-APCIT

If you would like a PDF of the press release, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

Attachment