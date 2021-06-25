NetBet has been granted online gaming licenses in Greece

LONDON, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Enterprises - one of the world’s favourite online sports betting and casino brands - has been awarded sports betting, casino and poker licences in Greece by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).



The newly issued gaming licenses will be valid for an initial seven year period, allowing NetBet to offer Greek players an unrivalled online gaming experience with thousands of sports markets each month, and more than four thousand titles on its Casino including the latest and most popular slot games.

With pioneering responsible gambling tools and state-of-the-art encryption security software, NetBet is committed to player safety and responsible gambling, something which all Greek customers can benefit from.

NetBet Enterprises CEO, Gabriela Arnautu, said: “We are excited that the Hellenic Gaming Commission granted NetBet Enterprises with these two new licences. For over 20 years we have delivered the best sports betting and online casino experience to our players across the world and we are looking forward to growing our footprint in Greece."

For more information email pr@netbet.gr