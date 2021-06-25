Middle East Payment Models Market Report 2021: Emergence of New and Innovative Payment Models Such as BNPL

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash-On-Delivery: Another Casualty of the Pandemic?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Exploration of the emergence of new and innovative payment models in the Middle East



Payments landscape is evolving rapidly and is a critical enabler of online commerce. Historically, cash-on-delivery (COD) has been a big driver of e-tailing as wary consumers-built confidence with e-tailers while the unbanked/ partially banked population got a shot at buying online products. While COD has been on decline, it was used for the majority of order before the pandemic.



During the pandemic, contactless modes of payment became popular to minimise physical contact. Now, we are seeing new modes of payments such as buy-now-pay-later emerging and seeing increasing adoption. We have assessed the consumer behaviour over the last year to identify the change in behaviour by consumer segments, the drivers of change in behaviour and emerging trends in the payments space.



Who should buy this report:



This is a voice-of-consumer (VOC) report for the payments industry. Anyone who wants to deep-dive into the payment industry consumer behaviour should buy this report. We have also added a dynamic visual tool along with this report to help understand the behaviour change by the different consumer segments.



Visual Tool: This report also comes with a visual dynamic tool with all key insights available. All the data graphs will have filters by-



Age: Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z Gender: Male / Female / Other



Household Income: Four Income segments Nationality



Key Topics Covered:



1. Payment behaviour before the pandemic

1.1. Different modes of payment

1.2. Importance of payments to consumers

1.3. Usage of modes of payment

1.4. Comparison with other markets

1.5. Challenges with payments

1.6. Consumer behaviour split by age, gender, household income and nationality



2. Behaviour change after the pandemic

2.1. Usage of digital payments during the pandemic

2.2. Usage of digital payments post-pandemic

2.3. Preferred payment models

2.4. Consumer behaviour split by age, gender, household income and nationality



3. Emerging payment methods: buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)

3.1. Pain points of consumers from an payment perspective

3.2. Emerging methods of payments - buy-now-pay-later

3.3. Penetration of new methods of payments

3.4. Consumer behaviour split by age, gender, household income and nationality



4. Future outlook of payments



