Water-Based Inks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type, Technology, and Application

Water-based ink includes pigment or dyes in a colloidal suspension with water as the solvent.While water is the primary solvent used in the production of water-based inks, the inks can contain other co-solvents to reduce the time and heat required to cure the ink film on cloth.



Water-based inks have a higher viscosity stability on press because water evaporates slowly. The demand for water-based inks has been increasing due to a rise in environmental and safety concerns, growth in flexible packaging, and increased utilization in screen printing.



Based on technology, the water-based inks market is segmented into flexographic, gravure, digital, and others.The flexographic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Flexography is a type of printing process, which uses a flexible relief plate.This type of printing is mostly used to print high volumes of labels and packaging.



Flexographic printing for packaging uses different types of inks which include water-based, energy curable, and solvent-based inks.Water-based inks are mostly used for printing corrugated packaging.



The flexographic water-based ink is being used more for the printing of packaging films. This is because flexographic printing uses much less ink than gravure printing. Thus, when water-based ink is used there is less ink usage which is because the ink dries slowly than solvent-based ink and thus, the drying will require low energy and will provide superior productivity, that is, basically high-speed printing.



Geographically, the water-based inks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, APAC held the largest share of the global water-based inks market, followed by Europe.



The growth of the water-based inks market in APAC region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India.Water-based inks are majorly used in flexible and paper & corrugated packaging.



The rapid growth of food & beverage, pharma, and personal care industries in these developing countries demands for high-quality packaging thus supporting the growth of water-based inks market.In addition, the growing focus of various government associations toward environmental sustainability has banned the use of solvent-based inks that are emitting hazardous waste, which also aids to the growth in adoption of water-based inks.



Apart from packaging, water-based inks are used for tags & labels, publication, and textile printing. The growing demand from these industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



In 2019, APAC contributed to the largest share in the global water-based inks market.The growth of the water-based inks market in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India.



These countries are experiencing tremendous growth in printing & packaging industry.The continuous growth in food & beverages, pharma, and personal care industries demands for high-quality packaging & labelling products.



Water-based printing inks is an excellent ink system for paper and cardboard printing.They have better gloss and color and good surface appearance compared to other printing inks on an absorbent substrate such as paper and cardboard, and when it comes to slower printing application.



Water-based ink emits much less volatile organic compounds (VOCs), thus, the cost related to pollution emission is much less when compared to solvent-based ink. All these advantages have increased the adoption of water-based inks in APAC. Apart from this, water-based inks penetrate deeper within the fabric, and they are able to produce longer lasting prints with impeccable detail, with much more defined, sharper edges. This includes half-tones and more, making them the perfect choice for printing intricate, detailed designs. The growing demand for water-based inks from textile printing in APAC is expected to drive the demand for water-based inks during the forecast period.



DIC Corporation; Flint Group; Hubergroup; Sakata Inx Corporation; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.KGaA; T&K TOKA Co.



Ltd.; Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; American Inks & Technology; and Wikoff Color Corporation are among the major players operating in the global water-based inks market.



The overall global water-based inks market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global water-based inks market.

