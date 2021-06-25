New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vegan Pet Food Market Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099500/?utm_source=GNW

The factors such as the trend of veganism, humanization of pets, and increasing number of pet owners propel the growth of the vegan pet food market.



However, nutrient deficiency related to vegan pet food hinders the market growth.



Based on product type, the vegan pet food market is segmented into dry food, wet food, and others.The dry food segment led the market in 2020.



Dry foods are low in moisture content and are available in various forms such as pellets, kibbles, flaked cereals, and others.Vegan dry pet food items contain plant-based ingredients such as corn, rice, soybean, oats, chickpea, sunflower seed meals, pea protein, hydrolysed vegetable meal, and flaxseed meal.



Dry pet foods ensure the teeth health of dogs and cats by reducing the plaque build-up. Owing to its low moisture content, dry food can be stored without refrigeration unlike canned foods, which are prone to decay.



Based on region, the vegan pet food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market.



Veganism trend is becoming more popular across Europe.Vegan population in the region is increasing at a faster rate.



Additionally, easy availability of vegan pet food products with the same nutrient content of traditional meat-based pet foods enables pet owners to choose vegan diet over conventional. All these factors fuel the demand for vegan pet food products in Europe.



A few players operating in the vegan pet food market are Antos B.V.; Benevo; Bond Pet Foods, Inc.; V-dog; Soopa Pets; Vegan4dogs; Wild Earth; Yarrah; Isoropimene Zootrofe Georgios Tsappis Ltd.; and Halo Pets.



The size of overall global vegan pet food market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the vegan pet food market.

