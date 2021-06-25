Ghana Beverages Industry Report 202 with Profiles of Twellium Industrial, Guinness, Accra Brewery, Kasapreko Co, & Coca-Cola Bottling

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Beverages Industry in Ghana 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and the wholesale and retail beverages market in Ghana.

It includes comprehensive information on the country and economic environment, size and state of the sector, major players, government initiatives and various influencing factors.

There are profiles of 17 companies including The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, the largest player in the domestic carbonated soft drinks market, Twellium Industrial Company Ghana, which produces soft drinks, energy drinks and mineral water, alcoholic beverages producers Guinness Ghana Breweries and Accra Brewery and cordial producer Kasapreko Company.



The Beverages Industry in Ghana:

Ghana's beverages industry has been earmarked for expansion under the government's One District, One Factory industrial transformation programme. Traditional drinks remain an integral part of Ghanaian culture, but the shift to branded products is steadily gaining momentum. Despite supply chain disruptions and a decline in out-of-home consumption during the pandemic, the industry remained relatively resilient in 2020.;



Competitive Market:

Ghana's commercial beverages industry has become increasingly competitive in recent years and several small producers have entered the market, with growth driven by urbanisation, increased brand-awareness and a growing middle class. Bitters is the most competitive beverages category. With the expansion of some soft drinks ranges, competition in this sub-sector has intensified.

Water producers face stiff competition internally and from cheaper imported products. Small specialist retailers have to compete with large supermarket chains which have economies of scale and established distribution networks.;



Constraints:

Local manufacturers and importer-distributors are highly exposed to currency fluctuations. Although some manufacturers have increased their use of local raw materials, many inputs, including machinery and equipment, have to be imported. Production costs are high, electricity and water supply are unreliable, there is a shortage of adequately skilled workers and distribution channels and infrastructure are inadequate, particularly in small towns and rural areas.;



