South Africa General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing and Wholesale Market Report 2021 Featuring Bell and ELB Equipment, Master Drilling, & LG Electronics

This report examines the capital equipment and general purpose machinery industry in South Africa and covers the manufacturing and wholesale of key products including mining and construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and pumps and valves. There is comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, trade, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 236 companies including large domestic original equipment manufacturers such as Bell and ELB Equipment, specialised manufacturers such as mining equipment supplier Master Drilling and local subsidiaries or representatives of global players such as LG Electronics.

The Manufacture and Wholesale of General Purpose Machinery:

Government considers the machinery industry to be a key strategic sector for economic and employment growth, and the industry receives support through industrial policies.

However, it had been facing significant headwinds even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The fundamental challenges facing the industry are primarily structural, and include the depressed economy, declining construction sector, import penetration, and a host of factors undermining South Africa's manufacturing competitiveness.



Uncompetitive:

There is a widespread perception that the domestic machinery sector's relative competitiveness has been falling for a number of years, and that low domestic productivity and foreign import substitution represents an increasingly serious threat. This decline has been partly a result of the economy, exacerbated by rising costs and instability in the steel and electricity sectors, and most recently the pandemic.

Government has turned to trade tariffs, local content regulation, and industrial policy master plans in an attempt to support manufacturing by boosting domestic demand. However, many players say that these measures alone cannot improve the sector's prospects, and have sometimes actively contributed to the decline.



Agricultural Machinery:

Trade in agricultural machinery continued to grow in 2020 as farmers remained active, and some attempted to mitigate worker disruption with more mechanisation. Increased on-farm mechanisation is likely to present opportunities for machinery suppliers in the future, although this may have dire consequences for agricultural employment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Government Support

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

