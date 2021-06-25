US Patient Perspective of the Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2020 During the COVID-19 Pandemic Covering 64 Main Medical Specialties

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2020 during the Covid Pandemic - the US Patient Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Patient groups responding to 2020's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic, as these patient organisations not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only stakeholder to network with ALL other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

For this reason, the analyst collected (November 2020-February 2021) the opinions of 207 US-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during the Covid pandemic of 2020.

Profile of 2020's 207 Respondent US Patient Groups

Covering 64 main medical specialties.

53% national patient groups.

28% international patient groups.

83% worked/partnered with at least one pharmaceutical company.

US Patient-Group Perspectives of Pharma During the COVID Pandemic: Top-Line Findings

1. The pharma industry's effectiveness at tackling the Covid pandemic in the US: An overwhelming 82% of the 2020s 207 respondent US patient groups judged the industry's response to Covid to be"Effective" or "Very effective" - the second-highest approval rating from patient groups in any country worldwide (and only below the Figure of 86%, assessed by respondent patient groups from Spain). The equivalent global rating was 62%.

2. The pharma industry's corporate reputation in the US in 2020: 2020's respondent US patient groups rated the corporate reputation of the pharma industry as a whole far more favourably than in previous years. 57% of 2020's respondent US patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation in the US, against 48% of 2019's US respondent patient groups (and above 2020's global average of 50%). Only the biotechnology sector outranked the pharma industry for corporate reputation in the US in 2020, according to respondent US patient groups.

3. Rankings of individual companies

Response to COVID:

All 38 companies: The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their response to Covid in the US in 2020 (as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the company): 1st, ViiV Healthcare, 2nd, Horizon Therapeutics, and, 3rd, Lundbeck.

Among the 14 big pharma: The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their response to Covid in the US in 2020 (as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the company): 1st, Pfizer, 2nd, Roche/Genentech, and, 3rd, Janssen.

Overall Corporate Reputation:

All 38 companies: The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their overall corporate reputation in the US in 2020 (as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the company): 1st, ViiV Healthcare, 2nd, Horizon Therapeutics, and, 3rd, Lundbeck.

Among the 14 big pharma: The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their overall corporate reputation in the US in 2020 (as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the company 1st, Roche/Genentech, 2nd, Pfizer, and, 3rd, Janssen.

ABOUT THE 2020 'CORPORATE-REPUTATION' SURVEY

A survey of 207 US patient groups

When? The survey was conducted in November 2020-February 2021, when key events of the pandemic will have influenced the opinions of respondent patient groups.

The questionnaire? Pharma was assessed across a wide range of its activities important to patients and patient groups, including a new indicator for 2020 - pharma's effectiveness at tackling Covid.

Companies assessed?

38 companies were included in the 2020 USA analyses:

AbbVie

Acorda Therapeutics

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Ferring

Gilead Sciences/Kite Pharma

Grifols

GSK

Horizon Therapeutics

Ipsen

Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

Lundbeck

Merck & Co

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech

Sandoz

Sanofi

Servier

Sun Pharma

Takeda/Shire

Teva

UCB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViiV Healthcare

How were the companies assessed?

1. Covid response [new for 2020]

2. Patient centricity

3. Patient information

4. Patient safety

5. High-quality products

6.i. Transparency: pricing

6.ii. Transparency: clinical-trial data

6.iii. Transparency: funding of external stakeholders

7. Integrity

8. Quality of relationships with patient groups

9. Providing services 'beyond the pill'

10.i. Engaging patients in research

10.ii. Engaging patients in development.

