North America Transient Protein Expression Market Report 2021-2027: Market is Expected Witness High Demand for Systems for Drug Discovery Applications

The North America transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 502.86 million by 2027 from US$ 329.67 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and growing adoption of precision medicines. However, the high cost of products limits the transient protein expression market growth.



Animal and plant cells are widely being used as expression systems in transient protein expression experiments since the last three decades. However, significant evolution in proteomics in the last few years has propelled the development of recombinant proteins. The effective results of transient protein expression in animals and plants have encouraged the research and product development activities for using human cells in cell engineering processes.

Biopharmaceuticals companies, and contract research and development organizations have channelized their efforts toward the development of components required for transient protein expression. The adoption of transient protein expression procedures allows companies to use various genes to develop recombinant proteins without delaying cell line generation.

Thus, the quick process of cell line development with required gene expression attracts companies toward uniform proteins that have drug-like properties, which allows production of vaccines and viral vectors. In addition, the transient protein expression method is widely being used to produce monoclonal antibodies, modified human proteins, growth factors and cytokines, hormones, and blood products for therapeutic applications.



The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the use of transient protein expression method in vaccine development. Various researchers have started studying the novel coronavirus extensively, with the use of transient protein expression. Moreover, the expression method is also being used widely to produce a positive control protein in provided in in-vitro diagnostics kits.



The efficient and high protein production levels make the transient expression systems ideal for the rapid and flexible development and production of viral vaccines; the method is also being used for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production. Expression of antiviral subunit vaccines in Nicotiana benthamiana plants via transient expression is demonstrated.

Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been boosting the transient protein expression market growth. This has triggered the performances of companies offering plasmids, reagents, and vectors, among others, for this type of expression.

For instance, Addgene is a nonprofit plasmid repository located in Watertown, US; it offers types plasmids such as pLVX-EF1alpha-SARS-CoV-2-E-2xStrep-IRES-Puro and pLVX-EF1alpha-SARS-CoV-2-N-2xStrep-IRES-Puro for SARS-CoV-2 protein expression.

Further, in the long run, market is expected witness high demand for transient protein expression systems for drug discovery applications, with the rising prevalence of novel infectious diseases and several types of cancers. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the transient protein expression market in North America is high.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America Transient Protein Expression Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Transient Protein Expression Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Transient Protein Expression Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Applications of Protein Expression

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Medicines

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Therapeutic Protein Production by Transient Protein Expression in Plants

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Traction Toward Recombinant Proteins

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Transient Protein Expression Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Transient Protein Expression Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Transient Protein Expression Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transient Protein Expression Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Instruments: Transient Protein Expression Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Automated Transient Protein Expression Systems

7.3.4 Manual Transient Protein Expression Systems

7.4 Reagents

7.5 Expression Vectors

7.6 Competent Cells



8. North America Transient Protein Expression Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027- By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Genomic Research

8.3 Gene Therapy

8.4 Bio Production

8.5 Cancer Research

8.6 Drug Development



9. North America Transient Protein Expression Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Academic and Research Institutes

9.4 Clinical Research Organizations



10. Transient Protein Expression Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Transient Protein Expression Market



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Transient Protein Expression Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1 Organic Developments

12.2 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MERCK KGaA

QIAGEN

GenScript

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

New England Biolabs

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Mirus Bio LLC

Sino Biological Inc.

