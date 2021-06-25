New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scrub Suits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Fabric Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099494/?utm_source=GNW

Scrub suits are used highly in the medical and healthcare sectors.The suits are basically sanitary clothing used by surgeons, physicians, nurses, and other workers involved in the patient care in hospitals, clinics, and others.



Now these suits are worn by many hospital personnel.Their use has also been extended outside the hospitals as well at places where there might seem possibility of clothing carrying infectious agents.



The market for scrub suits provides a huge potential and customer base for scrub suits market players, since doctors, medical stuff, and even patients are concerned toward infectious diseases that can be spread in hospitals.



Based on product type, the scrub suits market is segmented into women scrub suits, men scrub suits, and unisex scrub suits.In 2020, the women scrub suits segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Women scrub suits are the loose-fitting suits worn by female surgeons and assisting personnel in an operating room.Usually, the suit is a two-piece garment made of a green-colored cotton fabric.



Scrubs are required protective clothing that helps keep cross-contamination to a minimum level.Women are very conscious about fashion when it comes to selecting casual or professional attire.



They are seen choosy while selecting the right scrub suits for them. There are number of types and colors of women scrub suits that can be picked. Women scrub suits are made of polyester cotton possessing limited resistance towards bleach and the color may vary according to screen setting & resolutions. The scrub suit is generally cleaner than regular clothes, as well as it can be cleaned easily after use. Thus, the demand for women scrub suits is expected to grow during the forecast period.



By region, the scrub suits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years.



The rise in demand for scrub suits mainly from the medical industry is fueling the growth of the market in the region.Also, increasing concerns toward health and growing awareness related to the protection from germs and microorganisms are propelling the demand for scrub suits from medical staff in this region.



Scrub suits play a crucial role as there are many microorganisms present on the body parts, even after continuing with the sterilization process and strict hygiene.Therefore, surgeons and other staff members use these suits to avoid the transmission of infection in case of performing surgeries.



Hence, the growth of the medical and healthcare industry drives the growth of the scrub suits market in Asia Pacific.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the status of the scrub suits industry.The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries.



However, amid pandemic, the demand for scrub suits has increased globally due to the rising consciousness toward health along with growing awareness related to protection from microbial infection.However, the focus over just-in-time production is hindering the growth of the scrub suits market.



On the other hand, rising importance for protecting both workers and patients from hospital-acquired infections and increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would propel the demand for scrub suits during the forecast period.



Additionally, several companies have come forward to support the aggravating demand for scrub suit during the COVID-19 pandemic.Further, effective measures taken by various associations, such as Industrial Fabrics Association International, backed by positive government initiatives to safeguard frontline healthcare workers is expected to generate the demand for scrub suits in the coming years.



Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is another factor supporting the market growth.



Careismatic Brands; Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC.; Med Couture; Barco Uniforms; Smitten Scrubs; Maevn Uniforms; Jaanuu, Inc.; Cowboy Jungle, Inc. (Wonderwink); Lifethreads; and Figs, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global scrub suits market.



The overall global scrub suits market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global scrub suits market.

