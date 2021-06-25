The global neoantigens market is expected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028 from US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2020

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neoantigens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099486/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, according to data published by the WHO in March 2021, ~10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to various cancer types; the list of new cancer cases registered in 2021 is provided below.



Table 1. New Cancer Cases Registered Worldwide, 2020

Sr. No. Cancer Type Cases Registered (Million)

1 Breast 2.26

2 Lung 2.21

3 Colon and Rectum 1.93

4 Prostate 1.41

5 Skin (Non-Melanoma) 1.20

6 Stomach 1.09

Source: WHO’s cancer data for 2020



The increasing prevalence of cancer has created burden on the healthcare systems across the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of new cancer cases is estimated to reach ~ 27.5 million by 2040, and the disease likely to be a cause of ~163 million deaths by that year. Factors such as lifestyle changes, smoking, reduced physical activities, and uncertain health and climatic conditions are likely to lead to even greater burden of cancer in the world in the coming years. Therefore, it is essential to control and prevent the increasing number of cancers worldwide.

Various governments have initiated programs and initiative to increase the treatment and preventive measures for cancers. For instance, in 2017, World Health Assembly has approved the Resolution Cancer (WHA70.12), an integrated approach to prevent and control cancer. The program has been appealing the WHO and various governments to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets that are specified in the Global Action Plan (2013–2020) for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) as well as in the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce early deaths from cancer. In addition, various private organizations have joined the action plans to prevent the increasing burden of cancer, which is creating a demand for better preventive measures against the disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer have accelerated the demand for new and effective therapeutic approaches such as neoantigens, which is boosting the growth of market.



Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, the combination therapy segment is estimated to have a larger market share, whereas the mono therapy segment is expected to have a faster growth during the forecast period.



Based on therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. In 2023, the gastrointestinal cancer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the neoantigens market are American Association for Cancer Research, Cancer Association of South Africa, European Medicines Agency, The Food and Drug Administration, Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer – Commercialization of Research, and the World Health Organization, among others.

