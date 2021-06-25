The MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market was valued at US$ 38,991.02 thousand in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73,295.13 thousand by 2028

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application and End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099485/?utm_source=GNW

These connectors are widely used in military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle, unmanned ground vehicle, and combat systems & weaponry.



They are offered in standard size as well as custom build according to the need of an end user.



The MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing year-on-year government budgets for national security.Governments across the world are significantly investing in the procurement of new advanced state-of-the-art combat aircrafts.



To cater to the dynamic challenges of the defense industry, market players are heavily investing in the development of robust and innovative electronic components.Additionally, the heavy adoption of military unmanned aerial vehicles across the world is fueling the growth of the market.



Meanwhile, one of the recent trends observed is the increasing deployment of military unmanned ground vehicles in battlefield, which is propelling the growth of the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has significantly impacted the global economy.Governments are imposing several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities to control the spread of infection.



Therefore, the production volume of aircraft is decreasing drastically amid pandemic, which is declining the adoption rate of MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors. Thus, the aircraft manufacturers and aircraft MRO service providers are witnessing significant loss during the pandemic.



The overall MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market.



A few major players operating in the market are Amphenol Pcd, DME INTERCONNECT, Daniels Manufacturing Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., and SOURIAU SAS.

