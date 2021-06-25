The global master patient index software market was valued at US$ 776.36 million in 2020

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Master Patient Index Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Deployment, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099482/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the decrease in the cost of cloud-based technologies, improvements in terms of flexibility and security, and low maintenance requirements and costs are further propelling the adoption of these technologies among healthcare organizations.



These advantages help provide high-quality services and personal care to patients.

The cloud-based technologies have eliminated interoperability issues, and at the same time have enabled the easy data integration with a healthcare organization.As the healthcare data, available in huge volumes, are organized and saved on cloud servers, processing these data has become feasible for the healthcare professionals.



Cloud-based technologies allow healthcare professionals to operate in tandem with different departments, institutions, and healthcare service providers and consumers.Furthermore, technological advancements are supporting the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in patient management, which assist users to manage healthcare operations and massive data.



Thus, the adoption of cloud-based technologies boosts the demand for master patient index software to streamline and simplify the patient data management process.



Based on type, the master patient index software market is segmented into software and service.In 2020, the software segment held a larger share of the market and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to growing advancements in new and existing master patient index software, the adoption of the software in the healthcare system is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on deployment, the master patient index software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. In 2020, the cloud-based segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the coming years.



Major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the master patient index software market are Dubai Health Authority, National Health Service, Community Health Index, and World Health Organization.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099482/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________