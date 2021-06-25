Worldwide Desalination Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Desalination Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the desalination market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. This report on desalination market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for membrane technology and change in climatic conditions and increased investments.



The desalination market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The desalination market is segmented as below:



By Technology

Membrane

Thermal

By Geographical Landscape

MEA

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

This study identifies the increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water as one of the prime reasons driving the desalination market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on desalination market covers the following areas:

Desalination market sizing

Desalination market forecast

Desalination market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading desalination market vendors that include Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Also, the desalination market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Membrane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Thermal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acciona SA

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hyflux Ltd.

IDE Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

SUEZ SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s07opb