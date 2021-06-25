New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [IBS with Diarrhea, IBS with Constipation, and Mixed IBS ], Product, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099481/?utm_source=GNW





The factors such as increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diseases and rising research & development activities drive the market growth.Moreover, product innovations are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the limited number of product availability and treatment inefficiency hinder the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market.Additionally, in North America, medical device companies are finding difficulties in managing their operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Research studies published in Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. (a US-based global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health) stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is related to self-reported increases in psychological distress and gastrointestinal symptoms among individuals with IBS and comorbid anxiety or/and depression.



The global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and distribution channel.Based on type, the market is segmented into mixed IBS (IBS-M), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), and IBS with constipation (IBS-C).



The mixed IBS (IBS-M) segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market, based on product, is segmented into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others.



The linaclotide segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2020. However, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________