Investor ESG Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Enterprise Size

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become popular over the last decade, with some estimation that the value of professionally managed portfolios that incorporate key elements of ESG evaluations to surpass US$ 17.5 trillion globally. Moreover, the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets. Increasing government initiatives across regions such as Europe, APAC, and North America is influencing in ESG investing over the years, which, in turn is promoting the adoption of investor ESG software.



In March 2021, the European Union laid down regulations that would enforce fund managers who market environmental, social, and governance (ESG) financial products to show exactly how they meet the specific standards.The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is a part of the EU’s Green Deal efforts to encourage genuine sustainable investment by requiring ESG products, to reveal how their sustainably labelled products can fix climate change.



Additionally, other government bodies such as the Chinese government had set a deadline by the end of 2020 for mandatory disclosures for listed firms, but due to the pandemic, this has been pushed to 2021.Further, President Xi declared China’s target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2060, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.



Thus, the above-mentioned government initiatives to implement sustainable investments across the countries are influencing the adoption of technologies for proper analysis, thereby propelling the growth of the investor ESG software market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries.The tremendous growth in the spread of the novel coronavirus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human’s movement.



Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries.



The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The governments of several countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Hence, organizations across both developed and developing countries are adopting investor ESG software amid the outbreak pandemic to extract sustainable investment profiles of customers, accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, and mitigate enterprise risk.



This scenario is enhancing the growth of the investor ESG software market during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The global investor ESG software market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and geography.Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services.



Based on enterprise size, the investor ESG software market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprise. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global investor ESG software market and profiled in the market study are Accuvio; Dynamo Software, Inc.; Enablon; EnHelix Inc; Fincite GmbH; FactSet Research Systems Inc.; Goby; Greenstone+ Ltd; Refinitiv; and WeSustain GmbH.



The overall global investor ESG software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the investor ESG software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the investor ESG software market.

