Outlook on the Cryptococcosis Treatment Global Market to 2026 - Drug Development and Evolving Clinical Trial Ecosystem Presents Opportunities

Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal disease is basically a fungal disease, which can prove to be fatal in severe cases. It occurs due to inhalation of fungus associated with bird species. It can affect the humans leading to meningitis in several cases. The occurrence of this disease is increasing beyond years due to the rise in the number of diseases especially prevalent in the emerging economies.



Certain infections like HIV which lead to a weak immune system as well as the extended use of immunosuppressive drugs are supporting the growth of this market. Alternatively, lack of efficient diagnostic tools and trials to prevent this infection are digressing the growth of this market.



The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The growing incidence of cryptococcosis infections

Increasing incidence of fatal fungal infections

Increasing availability of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines

Restraints

Reduced scope of testing and diagnostics due to increased mortality among cryptococcosis infected patients

Limited clinical awareness in patients

Lack of skilled technicians

Opportunities

Drug development and evolving clinical trial ecosystem

Initiatives undertaken by the government, NGOs, and the healthcare providers

Segments Covered



By Geography, North America leads the market. The Global Cryptococcossis market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.



Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Treatment

Introduction

Amphotericin B

Amphocin

Fungizone

Others

Fluconazole

Diflucan

Others

Flucytosine

Ancobon

Others

Others (Voriconazole, Surgery Treatment, etc.)

Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Hospital Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Sigmapharm Laboratories, Novartis AG etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cryptococcosis Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



11 Appendix



